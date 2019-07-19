Delaware police said a $3,082 loss resulted when a Delaware resident’s credit-card number was used to purchase unknown merchandise.

The resident of the 1100 block of Caribou Run reported the theft at 11:40 a.m. July 12.

In other recent Delaware police reports:

• Undisclosed items were taken from a vehicle parked in the 100 block of West Fountain Avenue in a theft reported at 5:56 a.m. July 15.

• A man was arrested and taken to the Delaware County jail after reportedly saying he would harm others with a knife in the 500 block of Grant Court at 11:52 p.m. July 13.

• A woman was charged with possession of drug-abuse instruments at 6:18 p.m. July 13 in the 100 block of West Harrison Street.

• A person was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital after being found suffering from a drug overdose in the first block of Tanglewood Drive at 9:46 p.m. July 13, according to reports.

• Two people were charged with possession of drugs and drug-abuse instruments in the 2700 block of Stratford Road at 12:56 a.m. July 11, reports said.

• A man and a woman were charged with theft at 3 a.m. July 11 in the 1300 block of Sunbury Road.

• A cordless drill valued at $200 was stolen in the 100 block of Silver Maple Drive in a theft reported at 9:22 a.m. July 11.

• A man was charged with theft, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest at 3:30 p.m. July 8 in the 100 block of London Road.