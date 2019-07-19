Delaware Municipal Court judges David Sunderman and Marianne Hemmeter and Clerk of Court Cindy Dinovo announced the court will hold a driver's license reinstatement clinic from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, July 26, at the Delaware Justice Center, 70 N. Union St.

The clinic is part of a program created by House Bill 336, which passed in 2018. The court's jurisdiction is all of Delaware County.

Called the Reinstatement Fee Amnesty Initiative, the program took effect Jan. 31 to reduce or waive license-reinstatement fees for drivers whose licenses have been suspended for certain violations.

The program will expire July 31 under terms of the legislation.

People who receive benefits such as food stamps from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program can qualify for complete amnesty of reinstatement fees. Others may qualify for a reduction of at least 50 percent.

An estimated 410,000 Ohioans are eligible for the statewide program, Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles spokeswoman Lindsey Bohrer said in January.

The offender must have completed all other court-ordered sanctions other than paying the reinstatement fees; the offense cannot have involved drugs, alcohol or a deadly weapon; and at least 18 months must have passed since the end of any court-ordered suspension.

Participants in the Delaware County clinic should register by calling the Legal Aid Society of Columbus at 614-241-2001 or 888-246-4420.

Registration forms are available on the court's website, www.municipalcourt.org.

Participants need not have an open case or even be a resident of Delaware County, but it is required that they have had a case in the Delaware Municipal Court in the past.

The clinic is coordinated with Southeastern Ohio Legal Services, the Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles, Delaware County Child Support Enforcement Agency, Delaware County Department of Job and Family Services, Delaware City Prosecutor's office and Delaware Municipal Court Community Control.

Representatives from each of these agencies will be present to address driver's-license issues related to their particular offices.

Those with questions may call the clerk's office at 740-203-1570. More information on the statewide program can be found at www.bmv.ohio.gov/susp-fees-amnesty.aspx.

