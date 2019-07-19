Ironman Ohio 70.3 will return to Delaware County for the fourth year July 28 with a bigger-than-ever crowd of athletes swimming, cycling and running a combined 70.3 miles.

Race director Ken Hammond said this year's event will attract about 2,600 entrants, up from about 2,400 last year.

The competition will begin at 7 a.m. with a 1.2-mile swim at Delaware State Park. After leaving the water, athletes will climb on bicycles for a 56-mile ride through three counties that will end at Ohio Wesleyan University's Selby Stadium on Henry Street in Delaware. From there, they will begin a 13.1-mile run that will circle back to the stadium.

Competitors must complete the challenge within eight hours and 30 minutes.

Athletes will come from Ohio, more than two dozen other states and a number of foreign countries, Hammond said.

"The city of Delaware along with Delaware County, as well as Marion and Morrow counties, is the perfect location for an event like this," Hammond said. "The farms that are along the bike course, as well as the city, provide an amazing atmosphere for our athletes. They all have been gracious host and that shows. That is why our athletes keep coming back."

"The city of Delaware is extremely excited to welcome Ironman Ohio 70.3 back to our city, providing another opportunity for athletes to race this award-winning course and to experience the beauty and the hospitality of this wonderful community," said Lee Yoakum, the city's spokesman.

"Ironman is a unique opportunity for the city of Delaware to market itself and reap a twofold benefit -- a primary one the weekend of the event, and a secondary benefit from those who see our great city for the first time and come back again," he said.

Ohio Wesleyan again will provide support for the triathlon.

Selby Stadium and the surrounding area of Henry Street will be the site of a three-day Ironman Village that will open Friday, July 26, said Michael Taylor, OWU assistant athletics director for operations and student development.

The village will include stores for merchandise, bike service stations, check-in for athletes and registration for the Ironkids race scheduled Saturday, July 27, he said.

The Ironkids event is a "fun run" for children ages 13 and younger, with varying distances of up to a mile, Taylor said. Registration will be July 26 in the village or at the Ironman website, www.tinyurl.com/delawareironman.

"Outside of being at the swim start in the morning, being near or at Selby Stadium is the best bet to cheer on the athletes during competition," Taylor said.

"Not only does Henry Street and Selby Stadium get a fun makeover for the event that you must see, but the surrounding village and course becomes a community of support for each competitor that you can't help but be a part of," he said.

Taylor said Ironman is a "first-rate organization" with which to partner for a community-wide event.

"We share a common purpose of creating the best possible experience for both athletes and spectators, so working together comes easy. ... This is a true team effort. We at OWU are excited to be a part of the team and showcase our beautiful campus."

For spectators, parking will be at designated lots surrounding the OWU campus and include shuttles July 28 from the Jay Martin Soccer Complex, Mingo Park and the Delaware County office parking lots.

Yoakum said the city of Delaware provides public-safety support and assistance with closing and opening streets for the portion of the race inside the city.

Outside the city itself, affected townships and the Delaware County Sheriff's Office will handle routing, he said.

Ironman continues to recruit volunteers, Hammond said. Those interested may email ohio70.3@ironmanvolunteers. com.

editorial@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekNews