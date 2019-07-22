United Dairy Farmers, 5370 N. High St., was robbed at gunpoint at 2:24 a.m. July 4, according to Columbus police reports.

The suspect took $80 cash and $50 worth of cigars from the store, reports said.

In other recent Clintonville-area police reports:

* Two residents of the 200 block of Wetmore Road reported a group made and posted flyers about them along their street between 12:30 and 10 a.m. July 5.

The flyers reportedly listed both residents' addresses, with a photo of one victim along with "false information" about her and her employer.

Both victims told police they felt threatened by the group that allegedly created the flyers.

* A resident of the 300 block of Broad Meadows Boulevard said someone entered his vehicle between 3:30 and 9:27 a.m. July 12 and stole two semiautomatic pistols, together worth $800, from the console.

Ammunition and other property also was taken from the vehicle, reports said.

* A man said he was walking in the 200 block of Broad Meadows Boulevard when another man asked him for the time, then punched him in the face and took his cellphone between 10:35 and 11 a.m. July 15.

The victim said the suspect then got into a car and fled the area.

Reports said the phone is worth $230.

* A business in the 500 block of Oakland Park Avenue reported someone pried open a door and stole a $300 cooler and $500 worth of alcohol between 1 and 7:15 a.m. July 15.

Damage to the door was estimated at $200.

* Employees of a business in the 5000 block of North High Street reported a worker had embezzled more than $1,705 in 33 separate incidents between April 13 and July 10.

* A resident of the first block of West Brighton Avenue said someone entered the home via its rear door at 1:22 p.m. July 9 and stole a TV worth $300, a bicycle valued at $700, and a video-game console worth $350.

Reports said officers examined the crime scene for fingerprints.

* A laser unit worth $10,000 and a socket kit valued at $100 reportedly were stolen from the bed of a work truck parked in the 3300 block of North High Street between 7:45 and 8 a.m. July 9.

* A phone charger and related items, valued at $200, as well as $300 cash were stolen from a vehicle parked in the 200 block of West Lakeview Avenue between 1 and 6 a.m. July 11, reports said.

* A vehicle worth $25,000 was stolen between 1:09 a.m. July 10 and 8:30 a.m. July 11 from the 100 block of West Pacemont Road, according to reports.

* A motorcycle worth $20,000 reportedly was stolen from the 100 block of East Como Avenue between 8 p.m. July 11 and 8 a.m. July 12.

* A man who lives in the 100 block of West North Broadway reported July 6 that he had received letters from several credit-card providers showing $7,500 in transactions he did not make. The victim said all affected accounts have been placed on hold.

* Police officers responded to a burglary alarm at 2:29 p.m. July 5 at a home in the 100 block of West Jeffrey Place.

When the victim arrived, he found a window screen had been cut and the window partially opened, which triggered the alarm, reports said.

The victim said there was no sign of entry; damage to the screen was listed at $50.

* An employee of a business in the 4300 block of Indianola Avenue reported someone cashed two fraudulent checks, one for $955 and the other for $855, on a business account between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. June 27.

Reports said someone attempted to cash three more checks, but payment was stopped and the account was closed.

* Someone used a brick to break a vehicle's front windows and damage a door between midnight July 3 and 8 while it was parked in the 4800 block of Sharon Avenue, reports said.

* A resident of the 100 block of West Rathbone Avenue reported a bicycle worth $120 was stolen between 3 and 5 p.m. July 11.

* A woman reported she left the keys inside a vehicle, which subsequently was stolen while it was parked behind her house in the 200 block of East Jeffrey Place between 1 and 10 a.m. July 1.

* A man told police his motorcycle was stolen while it was parked on East Lincoln Avenue near North High Street between 2:30 and 6 a.m. July 16.

* A resident reported someone broke a window out of her car and stole a bag from inside between 8 and 9:03 a.m. July 4 while the car was parked in the 4400 block of Scenic Drive.

* Employees of a business in the 3600 block of North High Street reported a woman left without paying for $115 worth of services at 3:30 p.m. July 12.

* The director of an organization in the 3200 block of North High Street reported July 8 that a man who had been sleeping on the porch of the building became combative when asked to leave.

Reports said the organization's staff are afraid of the man and he had made threats of violence in the past.

The suspect was ordered to stay away from the property, according to reports.

* A vehicle parked at a business in the 2900 block of North High Street was broken into and its sunroof was removed between 2:50 p.m. July 8 and 8:46 a.m. July 9, reports said.

* A woman reported all four rims and tires were stolen from her car while it was parked behind her residence in the first block of East Como Avenue between midnight and 9:33 a.m. July 14.