At Grandview Heights Schools, learning and preparing for the future is an ongoing endeavor.

Last month, I shared how district staff and students are using the summer months to expand their knowledge and skills. In addition, the district uses this time to make important updates to our facilities.

This summer, we are completing several maintenance projects as well as fine-tuning our Facilities Master Plan.

There are several projects underway at Stevenson Elementary School, including a partial roof replacement, installation of a walkway and canopy from the parking lot to the building entrance, and the addition of classroom space in the media center.

We are installing an Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant restroom at Edison Intermediate/Larson Middle School, as well as renovating spaces to accommodate our students with special needs.

All classrooms receive a thorough cleaning during the summer break by our hard-working custodial staff. That means cleaning and dusting everything -- desks, walls, lighting fixtures, bathrooms and floors. These efforts help maintain current fixtures and create an inviting environment for students and staff.

We also are continuing our work on the design phase of the Facilities Master Plan. Site preparation has started for our new and renovated schools as we begin to clear out the basements at both Grandview Heights High School and Edison/Larson. We are installing fences around school district property to keep community members, staff and students safe during the upcoming construction phase.

At 7:30 p.m. Aug. 21, and 9 a.m. Aug. 22, we will host the fourth Facilities Master Plan community meeting in the commons at Edison/Larson, 1240 Oakland Ave. Please plan to attend, as your feedback has been incredibly helpful in the design of the renovated high school and new 4-8 building.

Summer is the perfect time to start planning for the upcoming school year. With most students and staff away for break, we are able to make important improvements to our facilities.

Having safe, updated and well-maintained buildings ensures an optimum learning environment for our students and staff and helps us protect one of our community's and taxpayers' most-important investments.

Andy Culp is superintendent of Grandview Heights Schools.