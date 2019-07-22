Gahanna police recently received nonemergency 911 calls from a malfunctioning watch and a child who wanted to try out the emergency number.

In the first case, a Hurley Court resident told police he was having issues with his smartwatch and it was dialing 911, according to a report received at 10:38 a.m. July 14.

In the second situation, a Cypress Lane resident called 911 and then hung up, according to a report received at 3:14 p.m. July 15. Upon callback, the resident told her son had dialed 911 and there was no emergency, reports said. The boy learned about 911 in school and likes police, so he wanted to try calling, reports stated. The child was told when it is appropriate to call 911.

In other Gahanna police incident reports:

* A fire was discovered in the bathroom of a business in the 100 block of Mill Street, according to a report received at 9:03 p.m. July 16. Police blocked Hamilton Road and Granville Street so Mifflin Township firefighters could respond, reports said. The fire was extinguished and the roads reopened.

* A guitar was stolen from a business in the 1000 block of Stoneridge Drive, according to a report received at 6:38 p.m. July 16. The theft occurred in the preceding four hours. Video footage is available, reports said.

* A Chapelfield Road resident saw someone in her backyard at 1:30 a.m., according to a report received at 11:57 a.m. July 15. She said the person had a flashlight.

* Police were called regarding a dispute among neighbors on Hollybrier Drive regarding the placement of a basketball hoop, according to a report received at 9:16 p.m. July 14. The reporting party advised police of complaints about the hoop and a property manager's request for pictures of the hoop when in place, according to reports. The neighbor confronted the reporting party as pictures were being taken and a verbal altercation ensued, reports stated. The property manager stated the basketball hoop is OK where it is located. The neighbors were advised to avoid any further confrontation, reports said.

* Two gallons of gasoline were siphoned from a tank on Bluestem Avenue, according to a report received at 8:23 p.m. July 14.

* A Hanbury Court resident reported the family returned from vacation and discovered the house had been rummaged through and all their vehicles were damaged, according to a report received at 10 p.m. July 13. The resident also found liquor bottles lying around the house, reports said.

* Stereo equipment was stolen overnight from a vehicle in the 300 block of Empire Drive, according to a report received at 8:58 a.m. July 13.

* A car alarm was going off "night and day" at a Forestwood Drive residence, according to a complaint received at 8:15 p.m. July 12. The homeowner was out of town. Police told neighbors there wasn't anything they could do, reports said.

* A laptop computer was stolen from a vehicle parked in the 1100 block of East Johnstown Road, according to a report received at 7:42 a.m. July 10. The theft occurred within the preceding 10 minutes, reports said.