Two Grandview Heights residents told Grandview police they lost money to identity thieves this year -- more than $30,000, in one case.

A resident of the 1300 block of Wyandotte Road reported a fraudulent check was used to take $30,329 out of his account.

The man said he was going through his bank records and noticed he had paid twice on his property tax for two separate properties. When he looked at his returned checks, he saw they had been made out to different people. He said he had been on vacation in California and mailed his property-tax payments inside a post office Jan. 5. The unauthorized money was taken out of his account Jan. 8, he said.

A resident of the 1300 block of West First Avenue also reported July 17 his identity has been stolen.

The man said he first noticed the issue in May when his paycheck was sent to a fraudulent location. Since that time, several fraudulent accounts have been opened, changed or used, with some changes and charges to the accounts occurring in Texas and Georgia, the man told police.

In other recent Grandview police reports:

* The facility manager at Summit Chase Condominiums, 1000 Urlin Ave., reported July 11 several tools were stolen from the parking garage.

He told police a fob is needed to access the garage and only residents have access.

The stolen tools are worth $479, reports said.

* A resident of the 1500 block of Wyandotte Road reported July 15 his son's bicycle, valued at $200, was stolen from their garage.