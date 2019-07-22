Grove City police recovered a car July 12 that had been stolen in California and arrested the two occupants on felony drug-trafficking charges.

An officer was patrolling the parking lot of a store in the 1600 block of Stringtown Road at 2:18 p.m. when the license-plate reader in his cruiser signaled a car with a California license plate was a stolen vehicle.

Two men were in the car and after another officer arrived on the scene, police detained them. After dispatchers confirmed the car had been reported stolen out of Los Angeles, police searched the vehicle and found bags containing individual packages of various drugs, including heroin, crystal meth, crack cocaine and marijuana, reports stated. In all, about 36.6 grams of drugs were seized, according to reports.

Both men told police they had purchased the drugs in Florida and California and were using some of the drugs and selling some to pay the cost of a cross-country trip.

The driver told police he had rented the car for eight days in California, but after changing his plans, failed to return the vehicle. He was charged with an additional felony count of receiving stolen property, reports stated.

Both men were arraigned July 13 in Franklin County Municipal Court. Preliminary hearings for both men were scheduled for July 22.

In other recent Grove City police reports:

* An officer responded just after midnight July 13 to Grove City Methodist Hospital on a report of a woman who had come to the emergency room after being assaulted and robbed in the 6200 block of Beaver Lake Drive.

The Grove City woman told police she had been at a house earlier that night on Beaver Lake Drive. She said she went outside to make a purchase for herself and the homeowner from a Columbus man. After giving him the money to complete the sale, the victim said she began to walk back to the house. At that point, the man grabbed her from behind and starting hitting her, reports stated.

She said she ran to the backyard, where the man continued to assault her.

The victim said the man claimed he was shortchanged money in the transaction. She said he stole her cellphone from the fanny pack she was wearing, according to reports.

After he left the scene, the victim used the homeowner's cellphone to call her boyfriend, who took her to the hospital. The woman had severe bruising and swelling on her face, reports stated. She refused further treatment.

Police spoke with the homeowner, who confirmed the victim's story. Officers filed a warrant on a felony charge of robbery against the man in Franklin County Municipal Court and he was arrested July 16. He was arraigned that day and a preliminary hearing was set for July 25.

* The maintenance supervisor at an apartment complex in the 4300 block of Parkway Village Drive reported July 16 an air compressor and power washer were stolen from a maintenance/car wash garage. Total loss was $1,500, reports stated.

* A resident in the 4000 block of Broadway reported a gold necklace with a pendant, valued at $700, was stolen July 13 from her house during a party.