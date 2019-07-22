Harry M. Daugherty, Warren G. Harding's 1920 campaign manager, was host to this GOP dinner at the Athletic Club in Columbus. Daugherty later served as U.S. Attorney General and ultimately resigned after being subject to federal corruption investigations, including one involving the Teapot Dome scandal. The menu included green turtle, almonds, olives, lobster saute, a L'americaine, guinea hen, Virginia ham, green peas with mint, parisienne potatoes, blackstone Salad, glace praline, petits fours and café.