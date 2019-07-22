Officers from the New Albany Police Department at 4:55 p.m. July 10 were dispatched to the 7000 block of Fernridge Drive to investigate a theft complaint.

Three gift cards to outdoors-oriented retail stores reportedly were stolen, according to police clerk Lauren Johnson.

No other details were available.

In other recent New Albany police incident reports:

* A 59-year-old Columbus woman was arrested for OVI at 9:05 p.m. July 11 at the New Albany Police Department, 50 Village Hall Road. Officers were alerted to a suspicious person, the report said.

* A 19-year-old New Albany man was cited for drug paraphernalia, drug abuse and controlled-substance possession or use after a traffic stop at 9:19 p.m. July 9 on the 4600 block of state Route 161.

* A 28-year-old Columbus man was cited for drug abuse and controlled-substance possession or use after a traffic stop at 7:51 a.m. July 8 at Fodor and Dublin-Granville roads.