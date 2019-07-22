A bank robber made off with $9,943 in cash after a successful heist at 5:47 p.m. July 12 in the 4600 block of Karl Road, according to Columbus Division of Police incident reports.

When the robber was on the way out, he told an employee to unlock the doors or he would blow them up.

The robber, however, did not realize he had to close one door to walk out the other, reports said.

No arrests were made.

In other recent incident reports from the Northland area:

• A $6,000 pickup truck, a $4,000 utility box and $15,000 worth of power yard tools were stolen between 9:30 p.m. July 15 and 7:30 a.m. July 16 from the 4200 block of Poling Court.

• Two motorcycles – one worth $4,500 and another valued at $4,000 – were reported stolen between midnight and 3 a.m. July 10 in the 1600 block of Shanley Drive.

• A $500 handgun was stolen at noon July 11 from a residence in the 1000 block of Kings Highland Drive South.

• A $470 handgun, a magazine worth $20 and $25 worth of ammunition were stolen between 5 p.m. July 4 and 11 a.m. July 10 from a residence in the 1700 block of Sandalwood Place.

• Police responded to shots fired at 1:29 p.m. July in the 1800 block of Solera Drive. Officers were unable to find a suspect or victim but recovered six spent shell casings, according to reports.

• A man was accused of stealing a refrigerator between noon May 1 and 8:33 p.m. July 11 before being evicted from his apartment in the 2200 block of Webster Canyon Court.

• A $1,500 computer was stolen between midnight and 3 a.m. July 12 from a vehicle in the 5400 block of Ponderosa Drive, reports said.

• A bullet was shot between 10:30 p.m. July 10 and 8 a.m. July 11 into an occupied structure in the 5800 block of Blossom Court, police said. The bullet created a hole in the residence’s storm door.