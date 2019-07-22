A scam involving makeup has cost a retail store about $3,000 as of July 14, according to Columbus Division of Police incident reports.

According to reports, a man and woman had been purchasing makeup with fake coupons between noon July 6 and 4 p.m. July 7 at a store on the 7700 block of Sawmill Road.

A store representative told police the suspects then would take the makeup to another store in the same chain and return it for a full-price cash refund.

The store official said that when the two would return the makeup, they did not show the store clerk the complete receipt, which showed they used coupons.

That is how they got the full-price refund.

In other recent incident reports from northwest Columbus:

* A $70 wallet, various credit and debit cards, identification and $153 cash were stolen between noon and 7 p.m. July 9 from a residence in the 1400 block of Arcwynn Drive.

Some of the cards were used to make unauthorized purchases across town, according to reports.

* A $300 gaming console and $55 external computer disc drive were reported stolen between 3 and 10:30 p.m. July 10 from a residence in the 6200 block of Bannister Drive.

* A $3,500 laptop, $200 headset, $100 backpack, $1,500 computer device, identification, checks and $400 headphones were reported stolen between 6 p.m. July 12 and 7:30 a.m. July 15 from a vehicle in the 2900 block of Mark Andrew Drive.