Another successful Summer Reading Club may be wrapping up, but the library is not winding down.

The library is excited about the upcoming Thinking Money for Kids exhibit, as well as the launch of a new e-audiobook resource and new Memory Box service.

Summer Reading Club officially ends this weekend, as Saturday, July 27, is the last day to pick up prizes and submit book reviews. Grand-prize raffle winners will be drawn beginning Monday, July 29.

Starting Aug. 27 and running until Oct. 2, the Westland Area Library will host Thinking Money for Kids, a traveling, 1,000-square-foot exhibit designed to teach children and their families about money.

The multimedia exhibit uses games, activities and a storyline to teach children what money is, how it functions in society and how it relates to choices and values.

The exhibit was developed and made possible by the American Library Association Public Programs Office in collaboration with the FINRA Investor Education Foundation.

Westland Area Library is one of three Ohio libraries to receive the exhibit during its two-year tour. The exhibition kickoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Aug. 27 with refreshments provided.

There will be a variety of programming for both children and adults to accompany the exhibit, including special storytimes, themed movies, art-and-craft programs, roundtable discussions and a personal-finance workshop.

During the stay of the exhibit, there will be a temporary Library Store stocked with school supplies that children can purchase with the "Book Bucks" they earn by attending library programs and participating in designated activities. This "store" will be open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays, Aug. 31 through Sept. 28 while supplies last. More details will be forthcoming. Patrons can visit the library's Facebook page or swpl.org for the most up-to-date news.

Southwest Public Libraries is also excited to offer a new service called RBdigital, for e-audiobooks. Most audiobooks on RBdigital will be available to stream and download 24/7 without any waiting lists or check-out limits. Patrons can use this resource via the library website or by downloading the mobile app; patrons need a library card number and email address to get started.

RBdigital offers different content than Overdrive, Libby and Hoopla, all of which remain available.

For more information contact the reference departments at either library.

Memory Boxes are available for checkout at Westland Area Library. These boxes are intended for people with Alzheimer's or dementia and their caregivers.

Each box contains carefully curated books, DVDs, and engaging activities such as puzzles, coloring sheets and fidget toys for different levels of memory loss. There are three levels available to check out. For more details contact the library at 614-878-1301.

Mark Shaw is the director of Southwest Public Libraries.