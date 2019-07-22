Police arrested a 39-year-old Reynoldsburg woman on charges of domestic violence and assault after responding to a domestic disturbance in the 1500 block of Cobblegate Lane at 12:50 a.m. July 11.

In other recent Reynoldsburg police reports:

* An employee at a shoe store in the 2900 block of Taylor Road Southwest called police at 7:40 p.m. July 8 to report a man stole six pairs of shoes and left in a Chevrolet Impala with temporary license tags.

* Police arrested a 60-year-old Columbus man on charges of distributing/delivering dangerous drugs shortly after 1:08 a.m. July 12 at a department store in the 2700 block of Taylor Road Southwest.

* A 20-year-old Reynoldsburg man was issued a mayor's court summons on charges of petty theft and obstructing official business shortly after midnight July 11, at a department store in the 2700 block of Taylor Road Southwest.

* A 31-year-old Reynoldsburg man was arrested on domestic-violence and assault charges about 1:14 a.m. July 11 at an apartment in the 2100 block of Baldwin Place.

* An Etna man and Pataskala woman, both 39, were each issued a mayor's court summons on drug possession charges shortly before 4 a.m. July 10, after officers responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle in the parking lot of a department store in the 2700 block of Taylor Road Southwest.