The Old Spot is bringing new life to 1099 W. First Ave. in Grandview Heights.

After six months in business, the Harvest Tavern & Pizzeria closed at that location in February.

Tony Tanner, one of the principal investors, immediately started planning a comeback.

Tanner approached Rick and Krista Lopez of Lupo, 2124 Arlington Ave. in Upper Arlington, and La Tavola, 1664 W. First Ave. in Grandview Heights, about reopening the restaurant with a new name and mission.

Rick Lopez, a chef, had a reputation for high-quality food, fresh ingredients, impeccable service and retaining an excellent staff, Tanner said.

“Two weeks later, he said, ‘I’m 100 percent – I’m in,’ ” Tanner said of Lopez’s reaction.

Their collaboration, Old Spot, has opened.

“The best way to describe it, for me, is it’s just ‘elevated pub food,’ ” Tanner said. “It’s taking familiar food and bringing it up a notch.”

Tanner and Matt Evans, both of Butcher & Grocer, 1089 W. First Ave. in Grandview Heights, and the Lopezes are the managing partners of the new restaurant.

The menu is far from static, Tanner said.

For example, the meat pie, which is presented as more of a pot pie, recently used lamb necks – leftovers from Butcher & Grocer. But the meat and root vegetables are expected to change, depending on what is available, Tanner said.

“Who knows what’s going to be next?” he said. “It’s like a pot pie, but way better.”

The menu is limited by design, as the restaurant will roll out its chalkboard menu, featuring up to four nightly specials, Tanner said.

Likewise, Sunday brunch dishes will change frequently.

Most items will cost $12 to $18.

The 2,000-square-foot space features new flooring in the bar area, fresh paint, fresh artwork, cement flooring in the dining room and exposed brick.

“This is a great change,” Tanner said. “This is a great neighborhood for this kind of thing.”

Old Spot gets its name from an English heritage pig. Tanner said one of the farmers he works with has an Old Spot, which she breeds with other pigs.

Hours are 5 to 10 p.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Thursdays, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 5 to 9 p.m. Sundays; it is closed Mondays. For more information, call 614-914-8057.

Bar Louie in Columbus’ Arena District closed July 15 for a 30-day remodeling effort and menu update.

BL Restaurant Operations LLC in suburban Dallas, which owns the brand, decided to buy back the restaurant from a franchisee who operated the location since its opening in 2006.

Diana Isaacson, a spokeswoman for the company, said the restaurant’s interior would be refreshed with new paint, bar top and stools and some kitchen equipment.

The updated menu will feature five new burgers made with USDA-choice beef, an ahi tuna poke dish, a revamped hummus plate, overhauled street tacos and a fresh selection of cocktails, she said.

A new, independent sandwich concept will join the food options in Dublin’s Bridge Park.

Frank and Carl’s will open its doors this fall in 1,308 square feet at 6558 Longshore St.

It is owned by brothers Max and Mitch Stafford, who have worked 20 years in neighborhood pubs, fine-dining establishments, bars and clubs.

The menu will have a range of 10 to 15 ready-to-go options, from deli classics to vegetarian alternatives. Sandwiches or bagels can be served cold, steamed or toasted, with the customer’s choice of chips, cookies or pickles on the side.

Pizza Primo & More, 5216 Bethel Center Mall in Columbus, has closed. A sign on the door said it is being replaced by Tonelli’s Pizza & Pasta.

