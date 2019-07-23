Arts events in Westerville are happening everywhere during August.

Take advantage of indoor opportunities to admire painting exhibits, listen to an assortment of musical acts and get tips on poetry writing, storytelling and guitar playing.

Outdoors, don't miss performances by the Westerville Symphony, ensembles from the Westerville Concert Band and more live music.

This month is your last opportunity to enjoy this summer's offerings of Westerville Movies, Lunchbox Concerts and Sounds of Summer Concerts. Check out the listings below.

Linda Wilkins is a member of the Arts Council of Westerville.

August calendar of exhibits and events

The Westerville ArtsLine column and calendar is provided by the Arts Council of Westerville and printed as a public service by ThisWeek Westerville News & Public Opinion. Email listings to artscouncilwesterville@gmail.com.

August -- Westerville Art League: Spring Art Show Award-winning Entries featuring the work of Dick Woods, Justin Dancing Hawk, Pat Balassone, Barbara Doll, Kathryn Smithson and Jim Brundage at Java Gallery, Java Central, 20 S. State St.; java-central.com or 614-839-0698.

August -- Sticker Artists Against Hate: sticker mural art created originally in Berlin and Paris with images from international street/sticker artists at Java Central, 20 S. State St.; java-central.com or 614-839-0698.

August -- Exhibit by Ohio Pastels Artists League at Westerville Community Center, 350 N. Cleveland Ave.

August -- Artwork by Erin Wallace at Cardinal Pizza, 10 E. Main St.

Aug. 1-29 -- Oil Paintings by Joyce Fisher at Inniswood Metro Gardens, 940 S. Hempstead Road. Meet the Artist reception: 2 to 4 p.m. Aug. 11 at Innis House. Hours: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday.

Every Tuesday -- Acoustic Jam hosted by fingerstyle guru John Morgan, 8 to 9:30 p.m., open to all levels, at Java Central, 20 S. State St., free; java-central.com or 614-839-0698.

Every Friday -- Acoustic Open Mic, 7 to 10 p.m., featuring 12 or more diverse performers every week, at Java Central, 20 S. State St., free; java-central.com or 614-839-0698.

Aug. 1 -- Curtain Players, deadline for director applications for 2020-21 season. Details at curtainplayers.org.

Aug. 2 -- Uptown Friday Night: Pop Uptown, 6 to 8 p.m., back-to-school fashion and fun with merchants, Uptown Westerville.

Aug. 2 -- Westerville Movie Series: "Jurassic Park," rated PG-13, beginning at dusk in the City Hall Courtyard, 21 S. State St.

Aug. 2 -- Color Me Calm for Seniors, 1 to 2 p.m. Relax while listening to calming music and coloring. Materials provided. Presented by Westerville Public Library staff for members of the Westerville Senior Center, 310 W. Main St.

Aug. 3 -- Grassahol, 7 to 10 p.m. Bluegrass, Americana, country and folk music performed with vocal harmonies. Java Central, 20 S. State St., free; java-central.com or 614-839-0698.

Aug. 4 -- Sounds of Summer Concert Series: ARKFOO with Kirstie Kraus, 6:30 p.m., free, at Amphitheater at Alum Creek Park North, 221 W. Main St.

Aug. 5 -- Art Lab, 2 to 3 p.m., Westerville Public Library, 126 S. State St. Children ages 6 to 8 will explore a variety of art techniques and learn about the artists. Register at westervillelibrary.org or 614-882-7277.

Aug. 6 -- Lunchbox Concert Series: Westerville Concert Band ensembles, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., free, City Hall Courtyard, 21 S. State St. Series provided by Arts Council of Westerville, Westerville Parks and Recreation and Uptown Westerville Inc.

Aug. 6 -- Sip & Sketch, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Meza Wine Shop, 48 N. State St. Summer Nights: Inspired by the Aurora Borealis, acrylics on canvas. Fee includes supplies and two glasses of wine. Advance registration at vinomeza@gmail.com. Sponsored by the Arts Council of Westerville.

Aug. 9 -- Uptown Friday Night: Arts, 6 to 7:30 p.m. Pop-up art activities for children in Uptown Westerville. Free; artsinuptown.com.

Aug. 10 -- Byron Stripling and Bobby Floyd, 7 to 10 p.m. Stripling, internationally known trumpet virtuoso, singer and Columbus Jazz Orchestra director, will be accompanied by nationally acclaimed jazz pianist Bobby Floyd. Java Central, 20 S. State St., free; java-central.com or 614-839-0698.

Aug. 11 -- Sounds of Summer Concert Series: MojoFlo, 6:30 p.m., free, at Amphitheater at Alum Creek Park North, 221 W. Main St.

Aug. 13 -- Lunchbox Concert Series: Country singer songwriter Luke Mossburg, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., free, in the City Hall Courtyard, 21 S. State St.

Aug. 14 -- JC Songwriters' Circle hosted by Dick Plunk, 7 to 9 p.m. Share an original song or come to meet this music community. Every second Wednesday at Java Central, 20 S. State St., free; java-central.com or 614-839-0698.

Aug. 16 -- Uptown Friday Night: Rockin' Uptown, 6 to 8 p.m. Musicians perform indoors or out depending upon weather. Additional venues host musicians every Friday evening. Facebook.com/shopuptownwesterville.

Aug. 16 -- Westerville Movie Series: "Guardians of the Galaxy," rated PG-13, beginning at dusk in the City Hall Courtyard, 21 S. State St.

Aug. 17 -- Curtain Players presents "16-3-3, Home," 7 p.m. History of original settlers of Range 16, Township 3, Section 3, who used grit and determination to establish Harlem Township. Harlem Township Days Festival held at Galena Community Park. Free. Details at curtainplayers.org.

Aug. 17 -- John Morgan and Band, 7 to 10 p.m. Fingerstyle guitarist and singer Morgan, whose "Quiet World" CD is a staple on NPR, will be joined by pianist Craig Allen, bassist Don Smith, drummer Paul Batchelder and guest vocalists. Java Central, 20 S. State St., free; java-central.com or 614-839-0698.

Aug. 18 -- Sounds of Summer Concert, 6:30 p.m. at Amphitheater at Alum Creek Park North, 221 W. Main St. The Westerville Symphony celebrates the moon landing's 50th anniversary with about outer space, including Gustav Holst's "The Planets" and music from "Close Encounters of the Third Kind," "Apollo 13," "Star Trek" and "Take Flight." Free.

Aug. 19 -- The Story Circle, 7 to 9 p.m. Professional and amateur storytellers will engage and entertain with tales of life, history and culture. Walk-ons encouraged. Third Mondays at Java Central, 20 S. State St., free; java-central.com or 614-839-0698.

Aug. 19 -- Arts Council of Westerville meeting, 5:30 p.m. at Amphitheater at Alum Creek Park North, 221 W. Main St.; artscouncilofwesterville.com.

Aug. 19 -- Creative Writing for Seniors, 1:30 to 3 p.m. Develop writing skills through life experiences. Presented by Westerville Public Library staff for members of the Westerville Senior Center, 310 W. Main St.

Aug. 20 -- Lunchbox Concert Series: Michael and Andrew Swift, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the City Hall Courtyard, 21 S. State St. Father and son duo will give a free vocal and instrumental performance.

Aug. 20 -- Poetry Discussion and Open Mic, 7 to 9 p.m. Share your work with the Westerville Poetry Group and discover ways others are writing and publishing poetry. Optional open mic. Everyone welcome. Westerville Public Library, 126 S. State St.

Aug. 21 -- Sip & Sketch, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Meza Wine Shop, 48 N. State St. Out-of-the-Box Art, use mixed media to create unique pieces. Fee includes supplies and two glasses of wine. Advance registration at vinomeza@ gmail.com. Sponsored by the Arts Council of Westerville.

Aug. 22 -- Mystery Author Kristen Lepionka, 7 to 8:30 p.m. at 126 S. State St. Award-winning Columbus author of the Roxane Weary mystery series discusses "The Stories You Tell." Book sale and signing will follow. Register at westervillelibrary.org or 614-882-7277.

Aug. 23 -- Mount Carmel St. Ann's Westerville 4th Friday. Arts Council of Westerville presents New Orleans trumpeter Milo Mannino and his North Columbus Big Band with vocalist Cherie Mannino, 6:30 to 9 p.m. at City Hall stage. Arts Alley, presented by the Arts Council, hosts hands-on art for children, live music and original art on exhibit, Union Savings Bank parking lot and lawn at Hanby Elementary School.

Aug. 24 and 25 -- "Uptown Scrooge" auditions,10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 24 with callbacks 1 to 5 p.m. Aug. 25. Details at goodmedicineproductions.org/uptown-scrooge-auditions.html.

Aug. 24 -- Swift and Son with Ralph Leesburg, 7 to 10 p.m. Michael Swift and son, Andrew, present powerhouse vocals and guitar. Singer/songwriter Leesburg entertains with oldies and witty original songs. Java Central, 20 S. State St., free; java-central.com or 614-839-0698.

Aug. 25 -- Sounds of Summer Concert Series: Lightning Rod and the Thunderbolts, 6:30 p.m., free, at the Amphitheater at Alum Creek Park North, 221 W. Main St.

Aug. 27 -- Lunchbox Concert Series: Bluegrass quartet Grassahol, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., free, at the City Hall Courtyard, 21 S. State St.