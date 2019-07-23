After performing at the Canal Winchester Blues & Ribfest, each artist traditionally heads into Town Hall to sign several event posters.

Mike Walker, who has served as master of ceremonies for the entertainment, displays those posters, dating back to 2012, in his garage. The Canal Winchester City Council member is ready to collect signatures for this year's poster, which celebrates the festival's 10th year.

"It's going to be huge," said Walker, a big fan of the music genre. "Each musician is unique in what they bring to the table, and they draw a crowd that's unbelievable. We have musicians from all over the country who are waiting in line to play here, so they want to be here."

As many as 40,000 are expected to attend the event, put on by Destination: Canal Winchester and the city of Canal Winchester, according to Karen Stiles, executive director of Destination: Canal Winchester.

The rain-or-shine event runs 5 to 11 p.m. Friday, July 26, and noon to 11 p.m. Saturday, July 27.

The festival site spans out from the intersection of High and Waterloo streets in the historic downtown area.

"Since this is our 10th year, we have two huge headliners coming," Stiles said.

Tommy Castro and the Painkillers will perform on the main stage from 9:30 to 11 p.m. July 26, and Dana Fuchs will close the festival from 9:30 to 11 p.m. July 27.

According to the festival's website, Castro "knows how to ignite a crowd," releasing 15 albums ranging from "horn-fueled" soul and R&B to "piping hot" blues to "fiery" rock 'n' roll.

Critics have compared Fuchs to rock legends such as Janis Joplin and Mick Jagger.

Other main stage performers include the Mitchell Project (5 p.m. July 26); Pam Taylor & the Flyin' V's (6:30 p.m. July 26); Ray Fuller and the Bluesrockers (8 p.m. July 26); Michael Locke & the Repeat Offenders (noon July 27); Willie Phoenix (1:30 p.m. July 27); Noah Wotherspoon (3:30 p.m. July 27); Biscuit Miller (5:30 p.m. July 27); and Chris Cain (7:30 p.m. July 27).

The complete entertainment schedule can be found at bluesandribfest.com.

Five nationally known rib vendors will be on hand as well as about 30 other food vendors, including Amish Donuts, Cosmic Kettle Corn, Pizza Cottage, World of Waffles and the Schmidt's Sausage Truck, Stiles said.

"A lot of our rib vendors were in downtown Columbus last weekend for the Jazz & Ribfest," Stiles said.

With limited seating, festival-goers are encouraged to bring lawn chairs. Outside food and beverages are not permitted within festival grounds. Skateboards, bicycles, roller-blades, scooters and other "recreational wheels" also are not allowed in the festival area.

Visitors also are asked to leave pets at home.

Parking will be available in the areas adjacent to festival grounds, with additional handicap parking in designated areas on West Waterloo Street and North High Street.

