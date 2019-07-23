A 53-year-old New Albany woman was charged with disorderly conduct after police at 1:11 p.m. July 6 responded to the 6600 block of Riverside Drive on the report of an individual overcome with heat exhaustion.

Dublin Police Department incident reports said Washington Township paramedics told police the woman was intoxicated and also might have taken narcotics. According to the report, she refused to go to the hospital.

In other recent Dublin police incident reports:

* Consumable goods valued at $3,400 were reported stolen at 9:40 a.m. July 11 from a residence in the 5500 block of Kinvarra Lane.

* Documents and other personal items totaling $251 were reported stolen at 9:47 p.m. July 10 from a vehicle in the 5400 block of Asherbrand Lane.

* Narcotics and $1 in cash were reported stolen at 6:48 p.m. July 10 from a vehicle in the 5600 block of Parker Hill Lane.

* A personal bag, a debit card, $40 in cash, weapons and other property, with a combined value of $263, were reported stolen at 8:59 a.m. July 10 from a home in the 7200 block of Fitzwilliam Drive.

* Theft of a company-issued laptop computer was reported July 9 from the 5500 block of Parkcenter Circle.

* A bicycle valued at $600 was reported stolen at 6 p.m. July 8 from a business in the 6800 block of Hospital Drive.

* Fraud was reported July 8 in the 6100 block of Emerald Parkway.

* Vandalism to the side of the Dublin Municipal Building, 5200 Emerald Parkway, was reported at 11:30 a.m. July 8.

* Fraud was reported July 6 in the 6500 block of Tantallon Square.

* A 31-year-old Long Beach, California, woman was charged with disorderly conduct after police at 3:19 a.m. July 6 were called to the 400 block of Metro Place North because an intoxicated woman was causing a disturbance.

* A burglary was reported at 1:50 a.m. July 6 from a residence in the 8100 block of Glencree Place.

* Fraud was reported July 6 in the 8000 block of Lombard Way.

* Keys and $20 in cash, all totaling $320, were reported stolen at 5:01 p.m. July 5 from a vehicle in the 7000 block of Muirfield Drive.

* A vehicle was reported stolen July 5 in the 6200 block of Hyland Drive.

* Damage to a vehicle was reported July 5 in the 6300 block of Hyland Drive.

* A 45-year-old man was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs in the 6400 block of Sawmill Road.

* A 26-year-old man was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs July 5 at Avery Road and U.S. Route 33.

* A 55-year-old man was charged with assault July 5 at Coffman High School, 6780 Coffman Road.

According to reports a witness told officers he saw the man in a fight with another man during the Independence Day celebration.