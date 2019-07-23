A representative of a store in the 800 block of Parsons Avenue told Columbus police at 3:20 p.m. July 15 an employee of the store confronted two people suspected of shoplifting, and one punched the employee in the face.

According to Columbus Division of Police incident reports, the suspects left the store and fled in a vehicle, taking with them a $10.75 phone charger and a package of sunflower seeds, value not listed.

In other recent incident reports from the area:

* A $5,000 Honda Accord, manufacturing date unknown, was stolen at 4:30 a.m. July 14 from the 400 block of East Columbus Street.

* A woman who was taking a break from helping a friend move returned to discover some of her personal merchandise was missing.

The incident occurred at 12:45 a.m. July 9 in the 500 block of City Park Avenue.

The victim and her friend went to a next-door neighbor's house for some drinks and returned to the friend's apartment.

She said the items missing included a $500 electronic benefit transfer card, $39 cash, cigarettes, a debit card and $20 phone card.