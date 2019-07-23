New restrictions for heavy trucks parking in Groveport's residential areas now are in place.

After studying the proposed changes and seeking residents' input for months, Groveport City Council approved the new restrictions by a 5-1 vote during its July 22 meeting, with Councilwoman Jean Ann Hilbert voting no.

The ordinance, which takes effect immediately, restricts heavy-truck parking on any street or alley in the city limits between 7 p.m. and 7 a.m., Council President Pro Tem Shawn Cleary said.

However, the restrictions would not apply to "motor vehicles registered as commercial vehicles that have a gross vehicle weight not exceeding 10,000 pounds, limited to two-axle construction and a limit of four wheels."

Also, those vehicles "used for conveying the necessary tools and materials to the premises where labor is being performed and the use of such tools and materials are required, shall be permitted, provided they are not parked or left standing for a period not to exceed twelve hours."

Commercial vehicles or trailers "being loaded or unloaded, used to deliver or hoist property or merchandise for the completion of delivery shall be permitted, if such loading or unloading, or other activity referred to in this section is conducted diligently and without unnecessary delay."

Also exempt from the restrictions are commercial vehicles or buses carrying passengers to "any public meeting, assembly, church, convention or entertainment during the actual session of a public meeting, assembly, church, convention or entertainment."

Violators could be charged with a minor misdemeanor for the first offense. If there is a second offense within a year, "the person is guilty of a misdemeanor of the fourth degree," according to the ordinance.

For each subsequent violation within a year after the first offense, the charge increases to a third-degree misdemeanor.

In Ohio, those convicted of third-degree misdemeanors face up to 60 days in jail and up to a $500 fine. Fourth-degree misdemeanors carry a penalty of up to 30 days in jail and up to a $250 fine.

