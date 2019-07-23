An employee of Hilliard Bradley High School told the Hilliard Division of Police a trailer belonging to the marching band has been stolen from the school grounds, 2800 Walker Road.

The employee told police July 13 the tandem-axle trailer had been stolen; it was reported after a parent questioned why it was not in the school's parking lot, Sgt. Kris Settles said.

The trailer was last seen July 7 at the high school, and a lock was cut to steal the trailer, which is worth $4,100, Settles said. The trailer was empty at the time it was stolen, he said.

The trailer remained missing as of July 23.

Hilliard City Schools spokeswoman Stacie Raterman said the trailer is insured through the district. She said the district has security footage of the incident.

In other recent Hilliard police incident reports:

* A 2014 sedan worth $11,000 was reported stolen between 8 p.m. July 14 and 11 a.m. July 15 from the 6300 block of Greenscape Drive. The keys to the vehicle were left in another unlocked vehicle in the driveway, Settles said.

The vehicle was found later the same day by the Columbus Division of Police on Harmon Avenue.

* Officers responded to a report about the possible discharge of a firearm in city limits at 10:45 a.m. July 9 near Wilcox and Hayden Run roads.

No more information about the incident was available, and detectives were investigating as of July 23, Settles said.

* A 39-year-old man was arrested for improperly handing a firearm in a motor vehicle, a felony charge, and physical control of a vehicle while intoxicated at 2:35 a.m. July 12 in the 5300 block of Center Street. The man was seated in his car while intoxicated and waiting for a ride, Settles said.

* A man told police July 11 his wallet containing a driver's license and credit cards was stolen between 1 and 2 a.m. July 5 from a vehicle parked on the 3400 block of Reed Point Drive. Property loss was reported at $20.

* A combat helmet, a rucksack, boots, a wallet containing money, credit cards and debit cards and other items were reported stolen between 1:30 and 6 a.m. July 12 from a vehicle parked on the 4400 block of Brooklands Drive. Property loss was reported at $1,020.

* A license plate was reported stolen between noon July 1 and noon July 12 from a vehicle parked on the 3900 block of Parkway Lane.

* A canvas handbag was reported stolen between 6 p.m. July 12 and 8:45 a.m. July 13 from a vehicle parked on the 3300 block of Darby Glen Boulevard. Property loss was reported at $1,535.

* A wallet containing a driver's license and credit cards was reported stolen at 5:35 a.m. July 15 from a vehicle parked on the 6300 block of Sedgewood Drive. Property loss was reported at $20.

* Employees of a business on the 3200 block of Hilliard-Rome Road reported at 4 p.m. July 16 that $120 was stolen.

* A credit card was reported stolen between 7:30 and 8:5 p.m. July 15 from the 3800 block of Veterans Memorial Drive.

* A 26-year-old man was arrested for misdemeanor possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia at 2:20 p.m. July 11 on the 4700 block of Cemetery Road.

* A 20-year-old man was arrested for misdemeanor drug abuse and possession of a controlled substance, at 9 p.m. July 11 on the 3500 block of Main Street.

* A 24-year-old woman was arrested for felony possession of drugs at 8:30 p.m. July 12 on the 3800 block of Lyman Drive.

* A 20-year-old man and an 18-year-old man were arrested for misdemeanor drug abuse and possession of a controlled substance at 5:35 p.m. July 14 on the 3600 block of Main Street.