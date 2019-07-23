Health information can be confusing, contradictory or overwhelming, and figuring out what is accurate and reliable can be a real headache.

With high-quality, online health resources from the Worthington Libraries branches, you won't be ill-advised:

* Consumer Health Complete – This resource offers full-text journals, magazines and reference books, as well as videos and animations dealing with health, wellness, fitness and nutrition. Coverage includes complementary, holistic and integrated approaches to health and wellness. Browse medical, health-related and drug reference books, read articles on herbs, drugs and health and fitness and find sources for both conventional and alternative health information.

* Health Source: Consumer Edition – Aimed at patients, this database provides full-text access to consumer health magazines, newsletters, reference books and pamphlets, some of which are peer-reviewed. A variety of subjects is covered, including information on specific diseases as well as overall health topics. Subjects include nutrition, fitness, children's health, aging and general health news. Links to Merriam-Webster's Medical Desk Dictionary also are included in this resource.

* Natural Medicines – This resource on dietary supplements, natural medicines and complementary, alternative and integrative therapies is committed to objectivity and not supported by any interest group, professional organization or product manufacturer. Regularly updated, it includes research from the National Standard and Natural Medicines Comprehensive Database. In it, you'll find comparative effectiveness charts and drug-supplement interaction date, plus additional databases covering health and wellness and sports medicine.

To access any of these subjects and other health resources, start at worthingtonlibraries.org, click on the Explore tab and then select "Databases A-Z."

At the topic drop-down menu, choose "Health and medicine" and click the "Go!" button.

Hillary Kline is a communications specialist for Worthington Libraries.