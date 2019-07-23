Westerville Habitat Partnership is giving residents and visitors a chance to look back in time through the Tapestry of a Town walking tour scheduled Sunday, July 28.

Habitat Partnership works with churches and other community organizations to provide housing built by Habitat for Humanity of Delaware and Union counties. The organization is an affiliate of Habitat of Humanity International.

"We feel like our contribution can be more effective," said Kay Hedges of Westerville Habitat Partnership said of working with Habitat's Delaware and Union counties branch.

She said the organization believes it can have a better impact by contributing closer to home, contributing to housing in its area.

The walking tour, which will be self-guided, is set for 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday. Tickets cost $15 prior to the event, $18 on the day of at the city's municipal building, 21 S. State St., starting at 12:45 p.m. Tickets will be in the form of a booklet of information about the tour sites, which includes a map.

Hedges said 100% of the proceeds go toward the partnership's efforts in building houses.

She said the tour highlights the historical connections Westerville has with particular events and organizations such as the Underground Railroad and the Anti-Saloon League.

"The town has kind of a history of repurposing rather than destroying," she said.

Joanne Figge, a volunteer with Westerville Habitat Partnership, said the event is in its seventh year and raised about $6,000 last year toward building a house. She said a typical house for Habitat costs about $85,000.

"How much we raise determines how much more quickly we can build another home," she said.

Figge said all proceeds from events throughout the year, such as a progressive Christmas concert and a soup dinner, also go toward the $85,000 cost.

Hedges said the organization contributes to about two houses a year through either funds or volunteers.

She said all of the homes being featured this year are new to the tour.

The sites include:

* Central College Ellsworth Chapel, 975 S. Sunbury Road

* St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, 313 N. State St. (open between Masses, 2 to 4:15 p.m.)

* Pearlescent Photo LLC, 14 N. State St.

* Barrel & Boar, 8 N. State St.

* Stoner House, 133 S. State St.

* Alkire House, 259 N. State St.

* Private residence, 85 University Ave.

* Private residence, 114 W. Plum St.

* Private residence, 675 S. Sunbury Road

* Private residence, 27 E. College Ave.

* Otterbein Cemetery Mausoleum, 175 S. Knox St., Uptown Westerville.

To learn more or donate to Westerville Habitat Partnership, visit westervillehabitat.org.

ominnier@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekOlivia