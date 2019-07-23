The Delaware County Sheriff's Office said a lawn mower worth $4,500 was reported stolen from the 7000 block of Graphics Way in Lewis Center.

The theft was reported at 1:42 p.m. July 9.

In other recent county sheriff's reports:

* A pair of shoes valued at $65 was reported stolen from the 100 block of Meadow Park Avenue in Lewis Center at 6:26 p.m. July 14.

* After reporting the theft of a pair of shoes and sandals in the 4800 block of Powell Road, a resident contacted deputies at 6:28 p.m. July 14 to report the items actually had been misplaced and later found.

* A Lewis Center resident suffered a $1,268 loss in a theft by deception, reports said.

The victim, a resident of the 1600 block of Aniko Avenue, received a bad check for that amount in the incident, reported at 9:26 a.m. July 7.

* A woman who lives in Westerville reported the loss of $80 in an identity theft that occurred in the 8700 block of Owenfield Drive in Powell, reported at 4:21 p.m. July 3.

* A total of $300 was stolen from the 2200 block of Omaha Place in Lewis Center in a theft reported at 6:41 p.m. July 6.

* A business in the 5800 block of Columbus Pike reported $10 in cash was stolen during a burglary at 4:16 a.m. July 1.

Powell

* A resident of the 200 block of Delaneys Circle was the victim of an identity theft at 4:23 p.m. July 10, according to Powell police reports. Loss was listed at $1.

* A teenage girl was charged in connection with the theft of two canned drinks, each valued at $2, in the 10000 block of Sawmill Parkway, reported at 1 p.m. July 16.