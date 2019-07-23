Powell City Council likely will consider increased restrictions on left turns at the intersection of Liberty and Olentangy streets at its meeting Aug. 6.

The ordinance, which was requested by the city's operations committee, would ban left turns at the congested Four Corners intersection from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. every day.

The current restriction is from 4 to 7 p.m. weekdays.

Operations committee chairman and Powell City Council member Brian Lorenz said the recommendation comes after soliciting significant feedback from Powell police, residents, businesses and the Olentangy Local School District.

Lorenz said he recognizes there is a lot more to consider regarding traffic in the city based on the Keep Powell Moving study, developed in 2016, but he added his committee would like council to consider the increased restrictions as an immediate measure that can be taken to help the situation.

In addition to the existing restrictions, Lorenz said, efforts to ease traffic at the Four Corners, including changes to the traffic-signal pattern and the construction of alternate routes for motorists to avoid the intersection, have met with, at best, mixed results.

"We had some success with the first iteration of time limits on turns," Lorenz said. "Right now, this is the best direction to try and address some of those traffic-flow concerns."

Lorenz said adding turn lanes at the intersection never was a consideration in his mind.

"We're not going to demolish buildings to add lanes to increase capacity," he said. "More lanes will just fill up with more cars, and it's important to maintain the quaintness of the town center."

editorial@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekNews