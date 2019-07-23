Work continues in Uptown Westerville as Columbia Gas of Ohio places new lines ahead of improvements the city plans to make in the area.

Scott Tourville, city engineer, previously said a new main gas line would be installed on State Street from Park Street to College Street. From College, to Main Street and on to Home Street, a new rear line would be installed and service would be run to those buildings.

Luka Papalko, external affairs specialist for Columbia Gas of Ohio, said crews also have been working to update service equipment at some of the historical businesses in Uptown so new meter and gas lines can be installed.

"We have crews working to get those businesses repaired," he said.

Papalko said Columbia Gas crews will be working between College and Park on State Street until early August. He said crews are going to start working at night, from 9 p.m. until 7 a.m., the next two to three weeks in order to meet their deadline.

"Once we finish this phase, we'll go back to working normal hours," he said.

He said crews will then move to the area between Home Street and College Avenue on the west side of State Street and then to the east side of State Street.

Papalko said at the end of October, Columbia Gas is scheduled to be finished with its portion of the project and that would allow the city to work on its portion of the improvements.

"We've worked very closely to make sure we are in lock step with them so they can go in and do what they need to do right after," he said.

Tourville said during November and December, the construction zone would be secured and no work would be completed to allow for holiday shopping in the area.

Starting in January 2020, the city would resume work on the Uptown Improvement Project, with completion expected in September 2020, Tourville said.

He said the general project will take place from Walnut Street up to Home Street and from Park Street North. He said residents may notice a curve being removed in this area, as well as improvements to sidewalks to comply with Americans with Disabilities Act standards.

Push-button-activated crosswalks are to be installed where Plum and Winter streets intersect State Street, he said.

"Those are being upgrading for safety purposes," he said.

Tourville said State Street will be repaved.

Since mid-2017, Westerville staff members have been working on a plan that would replace sidewalks and pedestrian crossings in Uptown Westerville to improve mobility, improve aesthetics and traffic signals.

The city staff initially presented three options that ranged in cost and scope. All three posed issues for Uptown Westerville business owners, who had voiced concerns about construction affecting their businesses.

In March 2018, area business owners and the city came to a compromise that would result in no loss of parking spaces and a shorter schedule. To learn more, visit https://bit.ly/2UKdiRG.

The project, from Walnut to Home streets, is expected to cost around $3.36 million, according to a fact sheet on westerville.org. This includes the cost of resurfacing along State Street, from Walnut Street and Broadway Avenue.

ominnier@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekOlivia