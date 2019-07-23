A family atmosphere has brought together actors from all over central Ohio to the Worthington Community Theatre's "Tarzan" musical at the Peggy R. McConnell Arts Center of Worthington.

Director Erin Gibbons, a Hilliard resident, said the show and cast are examples of the production's message: two worlds, one family.

"It's a whole show about family. ... Worthington really prides itself on being family-friendly or (having a) family-oriented theater company," she said.

She said the musical is the Disney Theatrical Productions version of Edgar Rice Burroughs' "Tarzan of the Apes."

The production began July 19 on stage at the Bronwynn Theater at the MAC, 777 Evening St. in Worthington. Remaining showtimes are scheduled at 7:30 p.m. Friday, July 26, and Saturday, July 27, and at 2 p.m. Sunday, July 28. Tickets are $25 for adults and $15 for children.

No dates have been sold out, according to Molly Shaw, communications coordinator for the MAC.

Gibbons said the Worthington Community Theatre was founded by a group of residents and started producing shows in 1970.

She said a board of 10 people runs the theater: Worthington residents Jeff Brown, Amanda Harshbarger, Keith Larsen, Katrina Stout and Pamela Villarreal; Dublin resident Shane Davis; Gahanna resident Jessica Schollenberger; Grandview Heights resident Christine Miller; and she and her husband, Doug, both of Hilliard.

Gibbons said about 70 people are involved each year, but the cast and crew varies from production to production. She said "Tarzan" has 38 people involved, which includes 32 cast members and six production members.

She said the company usually stages four productions a year.

"They worked really, really hard on this," Gibbons said.

She said the cast consists of all age groups and people from all over central Ohio and the state.

"We have people driving up from Olentangy Berlin High School; we've got people that used to be in Worthington that have now graduated and come back. ... It was a neat little thing," she said.

Marrett Laney, a 28-year-old Columbus resident who plays Jane in the production, said it's her first time performing with the theater company and she has had an incredible experience.

"I've loved this movie since I was a wee one, since I was really young," Laney said. "Specifically that character, so of course I said yes."

Lauren Murphy, a 24-year old Columbus resident who plays Kala, Tarzan's adoptive mother, said she loves the Worthington Community Theatre, and everyone involved cares about each other, like a family.

"This is the first community theater that I've been in where it felt like a family," she said. "I don't think anyone is arrogant."

Murphy said many of the cast members will pull double duty and help with chores, sweep the stage and complete other tasks so no one gets stuck doing it.

"It's such a giant family, so that's why I came to audition again," she said. "Some people just aren't as dedicated anymore, but everyone here is."

To buy tickets, go to mcconnellarts.org/tarzan-the-musical or call the MAC at 614-431-0329.

ominnier@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekOlivia