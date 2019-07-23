A Grandview real estate company recently reported the theft of architectural brackets from a construction site last winter.

According to company officials, six custom-made architecture corbels, valued together at $6,400, were stolen from a house construction site in the 1900 block of Wickford Road between Feb. 1 and 14.

Although the company said the thefts occurred in February, they weren't reported until July 12.

In other recent Upper Arlington Police Division reports:

* Jewelry valued at $500 reportedly was stolen from a woman's residence in the 2900 block of Welsford Road between 10 p.m. July 16 and 12:30 p.m. July 17.

* A woman in the 2500 block of Welsford Road reported the theft of $5 in cash and "other property" valued at $50 between 2 and 6 a.m. July 17.

* A man in the 1400 block of Berkshire Road reported someone vandalized his residence between 10:30 and 11:30 p.m., causing $280 in damages.

No other details were provided.

* A loaded firearm valued at $623 reportedly was stolen from a man's residence in the 5300 block of Riverside Drive between 1:52 and 3:22 a.m. July 13.

* A boy's bicycle, valued not provided, reportedly was stolen from the 3200 block of Tremont Road between 6:30 and 10 p.m. July 11.

* A woman the 2600 block of Kent Road reported the unauthorized use of her credit and debit cards, causing a total loss of $41,518.98 between June 26 and July 12.

* A Columbus woman reported the theft of her purse valued at $20 from her workplace in the 4600 block of Sawmill Road between 4 and 4:30 p.m. July 10.

* A 23-year-old Columbus man was charged with possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving under suspension, operating a motor vehicle without a license, a marked lanes violation and speeding after he allegedly was speeding in the 3600 block of Kenny Road at 12:31 a.m. July 9. According to police, the man was found with 78.7 grams of marijuana. He was released with a summons to Upper Arlington Mayor's Court.