Westerville police said a 40-year-old Columbus resident was caught on camera stealing $179 worth of champagne in bottles from a store at 2:45 p.m. July 3 in the first block of West Schrock Road.

He was seen on video footage leaving the store without paying, according to reports. A warrant has been filed for theft and criminal trespassing against the man.

In other Westerville Division of Police reports:

* A Westerville resident reported his bicycle was stolen at 2:25 p.m. July 11 in the 600 block of Schrock Road. No suspects have been identified.

* A customer of a store allegedly called a store in the first block of North State Street at 8:07 p.m. July 11 and threatened employees over repairs made to a ring. The man threatened to bring a gun into the store, according to the report. The employee requested a report be put on file but did not take any further action.