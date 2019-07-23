Whitehall police arrested a 43-year-old man with no permanent address for criminal trespassing, a misdemeanor, at 10:35 a.m. July 16 in the 500 block of Virginia Circle West.

Police responded to a report of a person inside the residence. Upon arrival, police observed posted signs from code enforcement stating no one was permitted to occupy the residence.

The notice had been posted since Nov. 7, 2018, according to reports.

The man, after opening a locked door, told police the former owner of the home said he could retrieve property inside. The house was not locked when he arrived, he told police.

The man was issued a summons and released after he was processed at the Whitehall police station, according to reports.

In other recent Whitehall police reports:

* Burglaries were reported at 9:55 a.m. July 12 in the 600 block of Elaine Road; at 10:05 a.m. July 15 in the 4500 block of Norton Lane; and at 11:10 a.m. July 16 in the 4700 block of Coventry Square.

* Thefts were reported at 6:30 p.m. July 12 in the 3800 block of East Broad Street; at 1:10 and 7:55 p.m. July 13 in the 3500 block of East Main Street; at 4 p.m. July 13 in the 200 block of Santa Maria Lane; at 7:15 p.m. July 14 in the 4300 block of East Broad Street; at 10:05 p.m. July 15 in the 900 block of Dimson Drive East; at 7:05 p.m. July 16 in the 200 block of Parklawn Circle; at 8:30 a.m. July 17 in the 4000 block of Powell Avenue; and at 4:25 p.m. July 17 in the 3900 block of Beechcreek Road.

* Vehicles were reported stolen at 7:35 a.m. July 15 in the 300 block of Beechtree Road; at 8:20 a.m. July 15 in the 200 block of Parklawn Boulevard; at 11:05 a.m. July 15 in the 200 block of South Hamilton Road; and at 6:40 a.m. July 18 in the 900 block of Robinwood Avenue.