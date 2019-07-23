A representative of a business on the 6000 block of Huntley Road discovered a company credit card was being used for various purchases from 6:23 p.m. Dec. 28 to 9:22 a.m. July 10, according to the Worthington Division of Police.

According to the report, $32,000 was stolen from the company using the card.

Sgt. Jim Moran said police have a person of interest in the case, but it still is being investigated.

In other recent Worthington police incident reports:

* A Pittsfield Drive resident reported being scammed out of $1,899 at 5 p.m. June 5. Moran said the department is following up on information given by the resident.

* A resident reported a lawn mower, leaf blower, trimmer and leaf blower were stolen between noon June 29 and 7 p.m. July 11 on the 600 block of High Street.

Moran said the items were worth about $500.

He said a person of interest has been identified and the case is under investigation.