Bexley police said an employee of a business in the 2500 block of East Main Street reported someone entered the store about 6:12 p.m. July 13 and stole multiple packs of diapers and body wash, leaving the store without paying.

In other recent Bexley incident reports:

* A resident in the 800 block of South Cassingham Road reported someone entered her unlocked, unattached garage via the pedestrian door between July 9 and July 10 and stole a gas-powered leaf blower. While inside the garage, the person also rummaged through her vehicle, but nothing was taken, reports stated.

* A resident in the 200 block of South Merkle Road reported someone stole the front license plate from her vehicle between July 11 and July 12.

* A resident in the 100 block of North Stanwood Road reported someone entered his residence between June 29 and July 8 and stole a watch, valued at $400, that had been in his bedroom.

* A resident in the 300 block of South Drexel Avenue reported someone entered her unlocked, attached garage between June 26 and July 3 and stole a bicycle.

* Two residents in the 800 block of Francis Avenue reported someone entered their detached garage through an unlocked door July 7 and stole coins from all three unlocked vehicles that were parked within the garage.