Following are Columbus and Franklin County Metropolitan Park District programs for July 25 through Aug. 1.

Battelle Darby Creek Metro Park

1775 Darby Creek Drive, Galloway

Preschoolers: Creeking, 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. July 26 at the Ranger Station. Children can wade in the creek and discover the creatures that live there.

Game Night, 6 to 9 p.m. July 26 at the Nature Center. Guests can play a selection of board games and active games or bring their own.

Prairie Walk, 8 a.m. July 27 at the Nature Center. Guests can take a 2-mile walk and discover native prairie wildflowers.

Bison, 6 p.m. July 27 at the Nature Center. Guests can see the bison herd as part of a 1-mile hike and learn about the U.S. national mammal.

Ultraviolet Night Walk, 9 p.m. July 31 at the Ranger Station. Guests can use a blacklight to see hidden colors at night.

Blacklick Woods Metro Park

6975 E. Livingston Ave., Reynoldsburg

Tots on the Trails, 10 a.m. July 26 at the Nature Center. Children ages 1-4 and their parents can take a slow-paced, half-mile walk.

Moths and Mammals Night, 10 p.m. July 27 at the Nature Center. Guests can look for nocturnal mammals through the viewing windows and check a moth sheet for flying insects.

Summer Crafts, noon to 4 p.m. July 28 at the Nature Center. Children ages 4-14 can make moth-themed crafts.

Nature Kids: Senses and Defenses, 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. July 31 at the Nature Center. Children ages 6-12 can test their senses and explore animal adaptations through games and activities.

Blendon Woods Metro Park

4265 E. Dublin Granville Road, Westerville

Toddlers in Nature: If I Were a Tree, 10 a.m. July 25 at the Nature Center. Children ages 1-3 can experience nature through literacy, sensory development and motor skills in this format which includes a story, an activity and a walk.

Adults-only Archery, 6:30 p.m. July 26 at the Blendon Woods Group Shelter. Guests ages 18 and older can learn to shoot a compound bow.

Family Archery, 1 to 2 p.m. July 27 and July 8 at the Blendon Woods Group Shelter. Guests ages 8 and older can learn to shoot a compound bow.

Glacier Ridge Metro Park

9801 Hyland Croy Road, Plain City

Summer Stargazing, 9 p.m. July 26 at the windmill at Glacier Ridge Energy Center. Guests can view planets and constellations through telescopes and binoculars.

Taleblazer: the Adventure App, 3 p.m. July 28 at the windmill at Glacier Ridge Energy Center. Visitors ages 8-15 can use the Taleblazer app on their smartphone to explore the park.

Fantastic Night Creatures and Where to Find Them, 9 p.m. Aug. 1 at the windmill at Glacier Ridge Energy Center. Guests can take a "Harry Potter" themed hike to look for nocturnal animals.

Highbanks Metro Park

9466 U.S. Route 23 N., Lewis Center

For Families: Sensory Night Hike, 8:30 p.m. July 27 at the Nature Center. Guests can use their senses on a 1.5-mile hike through forests and fields.

For Families: Ravine Exploration, 2 p.m. July 28 at the Nature Center. Guests ages 5 and older can get in the water and take a 1-mile hike to look for animals.

Creature Feature: Reptiles, 1 p.m. July 30 at the Nature Center. Guests can interact with live reptiles and learn how the park takes care of them.

For Families: Go Creeking, 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. July 31 at the Big Meadows Picnic Area. Families can explore the Olentangy River to find animals that live there.

Homestead

4675 Cosgray Road, Hilliard

Summer Entertainment Series: "I'm No Dummy," 7 p.m. July 25 at the Amphitheater. Guests can see a magician ventriloquist show by David Crone. Attendees are encouraged to bring outdoor seating and snacks.

Inniswood Metro Gardens

940 S. Hempstead Road, Westerville

Wildflower Walk, 2 p.m. July 27 at the Gardens Entrance. Guests can join an educator in the gardens to search for summer wildflowers.

Evening Garden Walk, 7 p.m. July 28 at the Gardens Entrance. Visitors can take a guided stroll through the gardens.

Summer Children's Program: Owls of the Forest, 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. July 30 and 31. Guests ages 8 and younger can learn about the survival techniques and adaptations of the barred owl.

Scioto Audubon Metro Park

400 W. Whittier St., Columbus

Preschool Storytime, 10 a.m. Thursdays and Saturdays at the Grange Insurance Audubon. Guests can bring little ones for a nature-inspired story or two.

Weekly Bird Hike, 10 a.m. Saturdays at the Grange Insurance Audubon Center. Guests can search for birds in the park.

Sharon Woods Metro Park

6911 Cleveland Ave., Westerville

Family Tram Rides, 3 to 6 p.m. July 28. Guests can catch the tram from any of the tram stop signs and take a tour of the park.

Preschoolers: Summer Fun Tram Ride, 9:30 a.m., 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. July 30 and 31 at the Schrock Lake Picnic Shelter. Children can take a tram ride and swim in the lake.

Slate Run Living Historical Farm

1375 state Route 674 N, Canal Winchester

A Day to Play, 10:30 a.m. to noon July 26 at the Farmhouse. Guests can participate in traditional games and activities.

Riddle Me These, Please, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 30 through Aug. 4 at the Farmhouse. Guests can pick up a list of riddles and think their way around the farm.

Metro Five-0: Level Three Walk of the Month, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. July 31 at the Entrance Shelter. Guests ages 50 and older can take a 1.4-mile walk on the Sugar Maple.

Three Creeks Park

3860 Bixby Road, Groveport

Creeking and Campfire, 1 and 5:30 p.m. July 27 at the Confluence Area. Guests can take a half-mile walk to the creek to look for creatures then toast hot dogs and marshmallows over a campfire.

Green Leaves Tree ID, 2 p.m. July 28 at the Confluence Area. Guests can learn to identify trees by their leaves on a 1-mile walk.

Calling All Kids: Nature Games, 10 a.m. July 30 at the Confluence Area. Guests can play nature-themed games and have a lunchtime snack and lemonade.

Interpreters and assistive listening devices for persons with hearing impairments are available for any program. Call 614-891-0700 (TDD 895-6240) to schedule these services.

