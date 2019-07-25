Work on a $2 million project to widen and repave Palmer Road in Reynoldsburg started July 25.

Crews from Strawser Paving Inc. began moving fire hydrants along the 1-mile stretch between Graham Road and Ravine Way.

They are expected to start the process of grinding pavement for a “full-depth reclamation” of the roadway Aug. 5, said Andrew Bowsher, the city’s development director.

Palmer Road will be closed to all but local traffic for about six weeks, Bowsher said.

Palmer Road will be widened by about 4 feet to create wider lanes and a paved shoulder. It also will be graded to help drainage.

Construction is expected to conclude in October, weather permitting.

Palmer Road was identified on Reynoldsburg’s five-year capital-improvements plan. The project will account for about half of the $4 million worth of road and sewer projects the city plans to tackle this year.

The city in previous years spent about $500,000 on its streets program, but a 2017 income-tax increase helped direct more money to maintaining its roads and sewers. The income-tax rate increased from 1.5% to 2.5% in part to fund a new community center and pay for infrastructure.

Other street and sewer projects to be completed this year are as follows:

• About $1.8 million on resurfacing and curb repairs to Kingsley Drive, Rocky Den Road, Birchview Road, Elmbrook Lane, Oak Valley Road, Leighton Drive, Briarcliff Drive, Pinion Place, Brent Court, Feather Court, Lauretta Court, Anne Court and Lancaster Avenue between Main Street and Broad Alley.

• About $200,000 to install a dedicated right-turn lane from southbound Taylor Road to westbound East Main Street.

• About $613,000 to repair and replace sewer lines and manhole covers near the intersection of East Main Street and Graham Road and in a residential neighborhood along Northfield Road and Cottingham Avenue.

Check the city’s website and social-media pages for updates on traffic restrictions and road closures.

