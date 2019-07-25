A Whitehall police officer and a civilian motorist each sustained minor injuries in an early-morning crash July 25 at East Broad Street and South Hamilton Road.

The crash remains under investigation.

The officer was driving north on South Hamilton Road and the driver of the other vehicle, a 19-year-old Columbus woman, was driving west on East Broad Street when the crash occurred at 2:07 a.m. July 25, said Whitehall deputy Chief Dan Kelso.

The officer was responding to a call, Kelso said, but he could not confirm if the vehicle's lights and sirens were in use at the time of the crash.

Alcohol is not a factor in the crash, Kelso said, but the cause of the crash is being investigated.

The officer and the woman both sustained minor injuries, he said.

