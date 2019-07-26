Delaware police reported a business in the 1700 block of Columbus Pike suffered a $680 loss after accepting counterfeit $20 bills.

The incident was reported at 12:37 p.m. July 18.

In other recent Delaware police reports:

* A man was confronted and fled the scene after reportedly attempting to leave a store in the 900 block of Sunbury Road without paying for shoes valued at $86. The incident was reported at 3:30 p.m. July 19.

* A cellphone valued at $50 was stolen from a residence in the first block of Gruber Street in a theft reported at 8:36 p.m. July 19.

* A woman was taken to the Delaware County jail after reportedly stealing clothes valued at $29 from a store in the 100 block of London Road in a theft reported at 10:14 a.m. July 18.

* A resident of the 200 block of Flint Rock Drive told police he made a $370 payment for the online purchase of a video game and never received the game. The incident was reported at 12:07 p.m. July 18.

* A man reportedly left a business in the 100 block of West William Street without paying for a hot dog valued at $2 in a theft reported at 9 p.m. July 18.

* A cellphone valued at $300 was reported stolen in the first block of Wilder Street at 8:53 a.m. July 17.

* A resident of the 100 block of Hanover Court reported she received a phone call claiming she had overpaid a bill several years ago. She was advised she would receive a refund in an amount more than the overpayment, and she should return the balance in the form of gift cards. Suspecting a scam, the resident contacted police at 9:19 a.m. July 17.

* A license plate was taken from a vehicle in the 1100 block of Columbus Pike in a theft reported at 4:30 p.m. July 17.

* Medication, a debit card and checks were stolen from a residence in the first block of Cheshire Street in a theft reported at 12:19 p.m. July 16.

* A man tried to steal a vacuum cleaner from a business in the 1300 block of Sunbury Road but left without it at 4:40 p.m. July 16, reports said. When police stopped his vehicle, they reportedly found items that had been taken from a store in the 800 block of North Houk Road.