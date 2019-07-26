Two sobriety checkpoints are scheduled for 8 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. today in Worthington.

According to a July 26 news release from the Franklin County DUI Task Force, one checkpoint will be on West Dublin-Granville Road east of state Route 315.

The other will be on North High Street north of Worthington-Galena Road.

The task force also will have additional patrols out during the weekend throughout Franklin County specifically looking for impaired drivers, according to the news release.

The task force wants to impress upon those who will be consuming alcohol to plan for a designated driver or make other arrangements to get where you are going, the release said.

