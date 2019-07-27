Owners of the long-dormant Cooper Stadium site in west Columbus are putting together another redevelopment plan, this time with offices, commercial space, apartments and “creative work spaces,” but no auto racetrack or automotive research center.

The site plan that Arshot Development Corp. submitted is vague, but it shows 500 apartments proposed at the southern edge of the 47-acre site, and developers have discussed incorporating what remains of the Cooper Stadium grandstand at 1155 W. Mound St. into an office project, said Tony Celebrezze, a spokesman for the Columbus Department of Building and Zoning Services.

Restaurants could be built along West Mound Street, Celebrezze said.

Arshot representatives met July 10 with Stefanie Coe, who leads the Southwest Area Commission.

Coe said she was told apartments would not be low-income housing and there could be free-standing offices, bars, restaurants, a dog park and community space while developing a “creative sort of modern vibe.”

Celebrezze said SPARC Holding, a company related to Arshot, submitted rezoning materials July 23.

Development director Steve Schoeny said he was aware Arshot was working on the proposal but had not seen the plan. He said he has had discussions with the owner about the site’s condition.

City code-enforcement officers cited Arshot this year for trash, high weeds and grass. Arshot also fenced in the remaining grandstand structure to thwart trespassers.

Heather Truesdell, the city’s code-enforcement administrator, wrote in an email July 23 that although progress has been made in securing and cleaning up the site, issues remain. Those issues include cleaning up trash and debris in the southeast section of the parking lot, boarding and securing all metal doors and windows under the grandstand and removing graffiti.

Neighborhood leaders and residents have expressed frustrations that nothing has become of the site, which has deteriorated since the Columbus Clippers played their last game there in 2008 before moving to Huntington Park in downtown Columbus. Most of stadium has been demolished except for a section down what once was the third-base line.

An area commission hearing on the rezoning application has been scheduled for 7 p.m. Aug. 21 in New Horizon United Methodist Church, 1665 Harrisburg Pike.

Arshot bought the property from Franklin County for $3.4 million in 2012.

Columbus approved a 10-year, 75% tax abatement that year for a $40 million project that included an 8,500-seat vehicle racetrack and an adjacent automotive research center. That proposal never came to fruition.

“I want to see the developer work with the city to make this work,” Coe said.

Judy Box, a former chairwoman of Columbus’ Franklinton Area Commission, said she is hoping for the best.

“Everything’s booming everywhere in Columbus. Why not there?” she said.

mferench@dispatch.com

@MarkFerenchik