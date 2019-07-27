The Franklin County commissioners gave final approval July 23 to request a renewal of a children services agency levy be placed on the Nov. 5 ballot.

The current tax levy, one of two that provide funding for Franklin County Children Services, is set to expire at the end of the year. Voters would be asked to continue it for another decade.

Franklin County Auditor Michael Stinziano certified the estimated property-tax revenue from the renewal earlier this month. The 3.1-mill renewal levy is expected to generate more than $85.6 million annually. The levy costs property owners about $84.50 per $100,000 in valuation.

It is collecting at an effective rate of 2.76 mills, according to the auditor’s office.

About two-thirds of the agency’s annual $212 million budget is funded through the two levies. Voters approved a separate 1.9-mill, 10-year levy for children services in 2014.

Jerry Friedman, speaking on behalf of the Franklin County Human Services Levy Review Commission, said the agency considered a replacement levy but agreed to pursue a renewal this year instead, “in large part because they have adequate reserves, and they also have another levy that will be here in five years, so we don’t have to worry about this 10-year span before we can make a corrective action.”

A replacement probably would have meant a 28% increase for taxpayers, Friedman said.

“We just didn’t think that, in the current environment, having homeowners face that additional increase made any sense,” he said.

Supporters have launched a campaign website: committee4children.com.

mkovac@dispatch.com

@OhioCapitalBlog