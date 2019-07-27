St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church launched – and will conclude – its capital campaign with a screening of “The Bells of St. Mary’s,” the 1945 classic film starring Bing Crosby and Ingrid Bergman.

“It’s a delightful little tale of faith, generosity of spirit and a commitment of serving people,” said Sheila Lutz, director of development for the German Village church and sister of its priest, the Rev. Kevin Lutz.

The event, which is free and open to the public, will be held Monday, Aug. 5, in the Ohio Theatre, 39 E. State St.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m. for complimentary food and drinks.

The program starts at 6:30 p.m. with a homemade film starring Sheila Lutz, Kevin Lutz and several parishioners playing rewritten roles from “The Bells of St. Mary’s,” interspersed with scenes from the original movie.

Sheila Lutz reprises the role of Sister Mary Benedict, Bergman’s character, and Kevin Lutz will portray Father Chuck O’Malley, played by Crosby.

It is a re-creation of a video they had done at the fundraising launch in spring 2017, Sheila Lutz said.

“People were laughing heartily when they saw this,” she said.

The church will accept a free-will offering before the movie starts at 7 p.m.

“We want to thank people for supporting us through the campaign,” she said. “We want to celebrate (the church) is open again.”

The plot involves O’Malley being assigned to a church in poor condition. He forms a contentious relationship with Benedict, the principal. Facing closure, the priest and sister pray a local businessman will donate his new building to the church.

It’s not unlike the scenario St. Mary, 684 S. Third St., was facing after a storm in August 2017. Lightning struck the church’s spire and ultimately closed down the church for a lengthy repair after extensive structural damage was discovered.

The church building was reopened in April after $8 million in repairs.

“We ran into constant complications,” Kevin Lutz said. “When you peel back the layers, you find out there were other problems.”

gseman@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekGary