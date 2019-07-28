A woman competing in the Ironman 70.3 triathon was killed July 28 when the bicycle she was riding was struck by a tractor-trailer on Route 23 in Delaware County.

Kristen J. Oswald, 44, of Royersford, Pennsylvania, was riding a bicycle in the triathlon around 8:57 a.m. on northbound Route 23 near Troutman Road in Troy Township, close to the entrance of Delaware State Park, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Delaware Post.

The highway patrol said a safety zone had been established for cyclists competing in the triathlon in the right-hand northbound lane, and a reduced speed limit had been put in place on Route 23. Oswald was riding outside the safety zone in the left northbound lane when her bicycle was struck by a tractor-trailer driven by Claude Tremblay, 55, of Sarnia, Ontario, Canada, the patrol said.

Oswald, who was wearing a helmet, was pronounced dead at the scene, the patrol said.

Northbound lanes of Route 23 were closed between Penry Road and Troutman Road for approximately three hours.

The crash remains under investigation.

