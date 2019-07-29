* A resident of the 200 block of Morse Road reported someone entered his backyard, picked up an ax and began swinging it wildly at 7:50 a.m. July 22.

The man then approached the front porch of the house and punched a window, causing $100 in damage, and then smashed a gargoyle statue worth $75 on the resident's driveway, according to Columbus police reports.

In other recent Clintonville-area police reports:

* A woman who works in the 5000 block of North High Street said several people entered the business at 8 p.m. July 22 and, after an argument ensued, threatened to return and "drag her."

* A motorcycle worth $2,249 was stolen between 10:30 and 11:30 a.m. July 21 from the 200 block of Clinton Heights Avenue, reports said.

Officers located the motorcycle two blocks from the victim's home; its ignition had sustained $250 in damage and the license plate was missing, reports said.

* A resident of the first block of Oakland Park Avenue reported his $25,000 car was taken without permission by a known suspect between 4 and 5 a.m. July 17.

The suspect also reportedly took a debit card belonging to the victim and emptied his bank account.

* A resident of the 5300 block of North High Street told police he returned home at 2:45 a.m. July 24 and, as he attempted to walk up the steps to his house, a woman blocked his path and would not let him pass.

The resident said the woman had been confronting him about the death of one of her cats.

He told police when he attempted to step around the woman, she punched him.

* A employee of a business in the 3500 block of North High Street told police he had been menaced by a man at least four times while working between June 28 and July 19.

The victim said the man had driven by the business yelling obscenities and threats, including "I am going to beat your ass" on July 19.

An officer reportedly spoke by phone to the suspect, who stated it couldn't have been him who made the July 19 threat, because he had been in municipal court all morning.

* A resident of the 300 block of Broad Meadows Boulevard told police she returned home July 22 after being away for three days to find $15 in coins missing.

Reports said there were no signs of forced entry and nothing else of value was taken.

The victim listed a former roommate as a possible suspect, saying their parting had not been amicable, according to reports.

* A woman reported her wallet was stolen from her purse while she was at a store in the 3400 block of North High Street at 11:30 a.m. July 19.

The wallet, worth $10, contained a variety of debit, credit and ID cards and $100 cash, according to reports.

* A man who lives in the first block of West Longview Avenue said someone entered his house between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. July 20 and stole a bike worth $500.

The resident said the thief likely entered the house through an unlocked side door or a broken upstairs window.

* A resident of the 2900 block of North High Street reported he and his friends were scammed out of $1,849 when a suspect took money for services and didn't provide them at 1:52 p.m. July 19.

* A man reportedly stuffed $4 worth of beer into his pants before walking out of a business in the 2800 block of North High Street at 7:20 a.m. July 22.

* A police officer was dispatched to a business in the 2800 block of North High Street at 7:30 a.m. July 23 on a report of a theft in progress.

A man reportedly had left the business with a bottle of vodka he had not paid for.

Officers stopped the man outside the business, which did not press charges.