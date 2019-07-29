Two thefts that occurred July 15 in the 3800 block of Hard Road are believed to be related, according to Melanie Amato, a Dublin public information officer.

According to Dublin Police Department incident reports, personal bags, credit cards and an Ohio driver's license, with a combined value of $115, were reported stolen at 7:02 p.m.

A purse and makeup bag, with a combined value of $75, were reported stolen at 9:22 p.m..

Police also believe a third incident of vehicular vandalism reported that day likely is related to the two theft reports, Amato said.

On July 18 there were two thefts in the 5500 block of Tuttle Crossing Boulevard that police also believe are linked to each other.

In those incidents, firearm accessories worth $1,850 were reported stolen at 6:47 a.m.. Vehicle damages in the amount of $400 were also reported.

Later that same morning, tools worth $150 were reported stolen at 7:30 a.m. Vehicle damages in that incident were estimated at $350 were also reported.

In other recent Dublin police incident reports:

* A 36-year-old man was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs July 18 at Sawmill and Billingsley roads.

* Cash totaling $2,500 was reported stolen at 11:15 a.m. July 17 from a business in the 7700 block of Sawmill Road.

* A 36-year-old man was charged with driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs July 17 on Interstate 270 East in Dublin.

* A personal bag, $100 in cash, an Ohio driver's license, a Social Security card and a credit card, all valued at $325, were reported stolen at 5:30 p.m. July 15 from a vehicle in the 3800 block of Hard Road.

* A cellphone valued at $549 was reported stolen at 3:11 p.m. July 15 from an office in the 6500 block of Kilgour Place.

* Identity fraud was reported July 15 in the 4100 block of Bright Road.

* A 49-year-old man was charged with domestic violence-simple assault July 15 in the 6500 block of Ballantrae Place.

* A 20-year-old man was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs July 15 on Interstate 270 East.

* Fraud was reported July 14 in the 5700 block of Loch Maree Court South.

* A 48-year-old man was charged with drug possession July 14 at Emerald Parkway and Sawmill Road.

* A 36-year-old man was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs July 14 at Riverside Drive and West Dublin-Granville Road.

* A 20-year-old man was charged with driving with a suspended license July 14 in the 200 block of West Bridge Street.