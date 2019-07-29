Gahanna police said vehicles on Belcross Drive, Uxbridge Avenue, Knights Avenue and Bayboro Drive were rummaged through overnight, according to multiple reports received the morning of July 23.

In addition, a vehicle was broken into on Harkers Court and a 16-gauge shotgun was stolen, according to a report received at 8:29 a.m. July 23.

In other Gahanna police incident reports:

* A Fenchurch Way resident said she believed a neighbor was buying and doing drugs, according to a report received at 5:41 p.m. July 23.

Upon police investigation, there didn't appear to be anyone around at the residence and a garage at the rear of the property was closed, according to reports.

* An Imperial Drive resident said she spoke to an officer July 18 about cats tearing things up in the area, and she was advised nothing could be done unless the cats were there, according to a complaint received at 4:30 p.m. July 22.

She said one cat was there July 22, and she wanted to speak to an officer.

The resident was given the number of the humane society, reports said.

* An Arbors Circle resident said his vehicle had been scratched, according to a report received at 11:58 a.m. July 22.

* A golf cart was stolen in the 1000 block of Christopher Wren Drive, according to a report received at 9:04 a.m. July 22.

The cart is green, reports said.

* A theft incident involving a vehicle in the 1000 block of Pinewood Lane occurred, according to a report received at 7:19 p.m. July 21.

The report didn't specify what was stolen.

* A candy bar and breakfast pastry were reported stolen from a business in the 100 block of West Johnstown Road, according to a report received at 11:25 a.m. July 21.

* Some items, including shoes, were reported stolen from a business on Cherry Bottom Road, according to a report received at 5:53 p.m. July 20.

* A man was shining a light into a house and yard on Sleeping Meadow Drive, according to a report received at 10:55 p.m. July 19.

The resident said the man was wearing shorts and carrying a light.

* Two females were arguing at a business in the 400 block of Morrison Road, according to a report received at 10:16 p.m. July 19.

They were screaming and yelling, reports said. One of the parties eventually left, according to reports.

* Tires were slashed on a car that also was ransacked on James Road, according to a report received at 1:54 a.m. July 19.

The owners believed an acquaintance was responsible, reports said.

* A food truck was broken into the previous night at a business in the 200 block of Granville Street, according to a report received at 8:11 a.m. July 17.

* A BB was shot at the downstairs window of a residence in the 500 block of Knights Avenue, according to a report received at 7:09 a.m. July 17.

* A golf cart was reported stolen at Lancewood Drive and McCutcheon Road, according to a report received at 7:07 a.m. July 17.

* An unidentified person shot a small hole in the window of a business in the 100 block of Mill Street, according to a report received at 6:52 a.m. July 17.

The damage may have come from a BB gun, reports said.