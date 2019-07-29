Grove City police said a resident in the 3900 block of Irwin Court reported July 20 she believes she has been a victim of a scam in which a man claimed his wife was dying of cancer.

The woman said she met the man several years ago and he began helping her with odd jobs at her residence. She said the man told her his wife was dying of cancer, and over the past three years, she has given him money totaling about $5,000 and bought him a car for $1,200, reports stated. The victim said she has been making the insurance payments on the car, which is in the man's possession.

She said she told family and friends about the man, and they have been giving him money and letting him use their vehicles based on their belief that his wife was seriously ill.

The woman said after discussing the situation with her friends, she learned he had cited different types of cancer when discussing his wife with different people. He told one person his wife was blind in an apparent attempt to get someone to buy a 65-inch television for them, reports stated.

A police officer was unable to locate any information on anyone with the names of the couple in question, according to reports.

In other recent Grove City police reports:

* A resident in the 2600 block of Hilldale Drive told police she discovered her vehicle had been stolen after she began getting text-message alerts that her credit and bank cards were being used at local stores.

The woman said she began receiving the alerts at 4:28 a.m. July 19. She then discovered her vehicle, valued at $28,000, had been stolen from in front of her house, where she had parked it at 10 p.m. July 18. The woman said she left the vehicle unlocked with the keys and her purse inside, reports stated.

The victim's cards had been used to make purchases totaling at least $1,141, according to reports. At the time of the report, there were other pending transactions on her accounts, but the amounts and locations of those purchases were not known.

* Officers responded at 9:10 p.m. July 22 to a robbery that had just occurred at a store in the 1600 block of Stringtown Road.

A store employee told police he saw two men pushing a shopping car containing a television toward the exit in the store's garden department. As they approached the doors, one of the men flopped to the ground as if he was having a medical emergency, reports stated. The second yelled for help, then pushed the cart through the exit door.

The employee told police he didn't believe the first man was in need of help, so he followed the second man out the door. He saw the man loading the television into a sport-utility vehicle.

The man who had fallen to the floor came out of the store, ran up to the employee and hit him in the face with his fist, according to reports. He then got into the vehicle with the other man and drove away. The employee had a cut and swollen lip from the punch, reports stated.

* A resident in the 4600 block of Pebble Beach Drive reported July 23 that a pearl and diamond necklace, valued at $13,336, was stolen from her house. The woman said the theft likely occurred between Oct. 19, 2018, when her son's wedding was held and May 31, according to reports. She said the theft might have occurred May 27 because she found the back door standing open on that day. The police report did not list why the woman waited until July to file the report.

* The human-resources manager at a medical office in the 2000 block of Stringtown Road reported an audit revealed that between May 20 and July 12, 15 night deposits had been taken from the office but not deposited in the bank. The total loss was $1,810, according to reports.

The manager said deposits from the medical office's Circleville and Washington Courthouse locations also were missing.

The combined total of the missing money from all three locations was $3,150, reports stated.

The manager told police she interviewed the woman who was in charge of closing the office each evening that the Grove City deposits were not made and she denied being involved. The employee was fired, but no criminal charges have been filed, according to reports.

* An employee at a store in the 1600 block of Stringtown Road reported her personal and work phones were stolen July 19 while she was working.

The woman said she placed the phones on a tool display and walked away for about 10 minutes. When she returned, both phones were gone. Total loss was $1,600, according to reports.

* A resident in the 5800 block of Pineville Drive reported July 19 a tackle box containing $700 worth of fishing tackle was stolen overnight from his pickup truck.

* A resident in the 3500 block of Park Street told police July 21 a tool box containing a tool set, battery and charger was stolen from his vehicle. Total loss was $790, reports stated.