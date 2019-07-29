The sustainability challenges facing society today are so complex that no one person can tackle them alone.

We all must come together, leverage our strengths and focus on how to meet our present needs without compromising the ability of future generations to meet their needs.

"If you always do what you've always done, you'll get what you've always gotten," -- that quote resonates with me when I consider our community's efforts to improve sustainable living. If our past "business-as-usual" approach has us heading to an unsustainable place, let's look at what can be done differently.

We're proud to be a community that takes ownership of our ecological responsibility, showing leadership and creating quantifiable advancement toward a more sustainable environment. We've taken big steps as one of the first central Ohio communities to coordinate volunteer recycling drop-off in partnership with Kroger and the only community offering COTA Plus, an on-demand ride share service designed to assist in short-distance transportation needs and reduce the number of vehicles on the road.

We were one of the first communities in central Ohio to provide public electric-vehicle charging stations, encouraging alternatively fueled transportation and we adopted an idle-free policy for all city vehicles.

Striving to inspire community participation in our sustainability efforts, we host an annual fun and educational event, EcoFest.

I want to invite the community to join together in Grove City's Town Center from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 10 and engage in learning opportunities at the EcoFest. As a family-friendly festival on a mission to encourage a healthier community, we've teamed up with local environmental groups and community organizations to provide a wealth of education regarding healthy living and sustainability topics.

As always, I encourage you to ride your bicycle to the event, using the more than 26 miles of pathways available throughout Grove City, then join me in a group ride as we kick off the event with the "Bike with Mayor Ike" tour (registration starts at 8:30 a.m.).

We are rather proud to be included in the list of 25 membership communities working together with the Mid-Ohio Regional Planning Commission to achieve our sustainability goals and make a collective impact on the quality of life in central Ohio.

We are even more pleased MORPC has recognized our efforts, and in February, declared Grove City a certified Sustainable2050 community, achieving an elevated Gold status for actions taken to promote sustainability.

We are not done. Sustainability is not a destination, a fad or even an option.

Led by community volunteers, Grove City's recently established Environmental Sustainability Committee will guide our efforts to positively and powerfully impact ecological consumption in our city and move us closer to earning Platinum status with MORPC. With a two-fold task ahead, the committee will promote sustainability while looking for ways to manage the existing imbalance.

Participation from residents is crucial.

Future generations should have a greater quality of life than we enjoy, and together we can make it happen.

Mayor Richard L. "Ike" Stage is serving his fifth term as mayor.