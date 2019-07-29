A call to the New Albany Police Department about a suspicious vehicle resulted in the arrest of a 32-year-old New Albany man last month.

An officer at 7:25 a.m. July 19 was dispatched to the 4000 block of Holkham on the report of a suspicious vehicle that had been driven around the area more than once and parked in front of the caller's residence, according to police reports.

After an officer approached the parked vehicle and knocked on the window, a man drove the vehicle away.

The officer stopped the vehicle after seeing the driver fail to signal two right turns.

The man driving the vehicle was arrested for OVI. The passenger, a female, was given a warning for public indecency.

In other recent New Albany police incident reports:

* Identity theft was reported at 5:05 p.m. July 19 on the 7400 block of New Albany Links Drive.

* A 43-year-old Anderson, Indiana, man was arrested for cocaine possession after a traffic stop at 6:59 p.m. July 18 at state Route 161 eastbound and Beech Road. He was cited for possession of controlled substances and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

* A 53-year-old Columbus man was arrested for OVI after a traffic stop at 1:25 a.m. July 18 at North Reynoldsburg-New Albany Road and Market Street.

* Golf clubs and approximately $2 in change were reported stolen at 5:47 p.m. July 17 from the 7000 block of Dean Farm Road.

* Identity theft was reported at 10:14 a.m. July 16 in the 6800 block of Cedar Brook Glen.

* A 27-year-old Pickerington man was cited for drug paraphernalia, drug abuse and controlled-substance possession or use after a traffic stop at 4:01 p.m. July 16 at Central College and New Albany roads.

* A 29-year-old Columbus man was cited for drug abuse and controlled-substance possession or use after a traffic stop at 9:53 a.m. July 15 at Smith's Mill and Kitzmiller roads.