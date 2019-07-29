Described as a "meet and greet" with Columbus safety forces, National Night Out is Tuesday, Aug. 6.

The free event is presented by the Maize Road Civic Association and open to the public from 5:30 to 8 p.m. at Maize Manor United Methodist Church, 3901 Maize Road.

The Columbus Division of Fire will be present with a truck, which children are allowed to explore, and police will bring horse-mounted units and members of the bicycle patrol.

Community liaison officer Chris Riley also will attend.

There will be food, including pizza, hot dogs and fruit, as well activities, games and door prizes, said Geri Warner, a member of the civic association.

"We invite the entire community, the whole family," she said.

The first neighborhood National Night Out was held 15 years ago after a woman, whose house was burglarized, suggested that residents do something about crime in the area, said Geri Nance, also a member of the Maize Road Civic Association.

She said National Night Out presents an opportunity for the residents to meet police in a neutral setting.

"I think it gives them a chance to walk up to policemen, talk to them," Geri Nance said.

"Building bridges is more of what were focusing on more than anything," said Edward Bowers, also a member of the civic association.

About 150 people are expected to attend the neighborhood event.

"Each year we just keep growing and growing," Nance said.

