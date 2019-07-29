A man was stabbed in the leg while protecting his wallet from two robbers at 10 p.m. July 17 in the 4300 block of Dresden Street, according to Columbus Division of Police incident reports.

One robber tried to grab for the victim's wallet and the other stabbed him in the right leg, although the report didn't indicate whether the victim sought medical attention. The robbers were unsuccessful in stealing his wallet.

In other crime news from the area:

* A woman who allegedly was assaulted also had her cellphone stolen by her assailant at 6:30 p.m. July 22 at an acquaintance's residence in the 4400 block of Le Marie Court.

The victim said she was punched in the face several times and then kicked. She said the assailant took her phone while she was on the ground.

* A $1,000 GPS device and $400 handgun were stolen from a vehicle between midnight and 12:30 p.m. July 17 in the 1200 block of East Dublin-Granville Road.

* A Kymco People 50cc motor scooter, value unknown, and $100 helmet were stolen between 8 p.m. July 16 and 8:50 a.m. July 17 from the 4400 block of Glenmawr Avenue.

* Three catalytic converters valued at $1,500 were cut from as many vehicles at 2:30 a.m. July 18 at a service garage in the 5400 block of Byers Circle East.

* A man said he was robbed of $300 at 10:29 p.m. July 21 at Maple Canyon Avenue and East Dubllin-Granville Road.

The robber then fled in a vehicle and the victim followed the suspect along Cleveland Avenue and Morse Road, according to reports. Suspect then called police and stated the victim was chasing him with a gun. Officers eventually located the victim but no one was arrested, reports indicated.

* A handgun was stolen 8 p.m. July 17 and 3:30 p.m. July 19 from a residence in the 2500 block of Timbertrail Drive North.

* A man said he was robbed of his wallet and its contents at 12:25 a.m. July 19 from the 1100 block of Mediterranean Avenue.

* A Toyota Camry was stolen at 10:45 p.m. July 19 from the 1300 block of Barnes Drive.

The victim said his girlfriend parked the car in a guest space and entered the residence. When she returned, the vehicle was gone.

* A Ford Escape was stolen between 3 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. July 21 form the 400 block of South Dakota Avenue.

* At 12:18 a.m. July 15, two suspects kicked down the office door of a business in the 5600 block of Columbus Square and stole $200.