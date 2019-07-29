A $42,000 Chevy Tahoe was stolen at 2:30 p.m. July 22 from a parking lot in the 2700 block of Bethel Road.

According to Columbus Division of Police incident reports, video footage of the theft was captured on a business' surveillance camera.

In other recent incident reports from the area:

* A $400 computer was stolen at 2:30 p.m. July 18 from a vehicle at the intersection of Bethel and Sawmill roads.

* A $1,000 catalytic converter was stolen at 8 p.m. July 17 from a vehicle in the 2000 block of Park Ridge Drive.

* A $12,000 Chevy Malibu was stolen at 5:30 p.m. July 19 from the 1000 block of Merrimar Circle North.

The vehicle owner told police he believes two acquaintances took his key and stole the car.

* A $400 handgun was stolen between 8:30 p.m. July 22 and 7:30 a.m. July 23 from a vehicle in the 1100 block of Weybridge Road South.

* A TV valued at $1,000 and cable box valued at $300 were stolen at 1:41 a.m. July 21 from a residence in the 2400 block of Sawbury Boulevard.

* A $1,500 Honda Accord was stolen between 5:30 and 7:30 p.m. July 21 from the 7500 block of Stone Lane Drive.

* Four vehicles were broken into and merchandise stolen between 1 and 5:30 a.m. July 18 in the 6000 block of Emerald Parkway.